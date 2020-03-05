The Cal football program would be required to pay the North Texas athletic department a hefty fee if it breaks the terms of a contract that has the Bears scheduled to play at Apogee Stadium in the 2022 season.
The contract between the schools stipulates a $1 million buyout should one of the teams fail to fulfill the terms of the deal.
The Denton Record-Chronicle obtained a copy of the contract between the schools through an open-records request.
UNT lost at Cal 23-17 last fall in the first game of what is scheduled to be a two-game series that will conclude with a game in Denton on Sept. 10, 2022.
The status of the game came into question over the last few weeks after Cal announced that it will play at Notre Dame on Sept. 17, 2022. The Cal athletic department will receive $1.9 million to play the game.
UNT announced home-and-home series with Cal and Wyoming in 2017.
A UNT official said this week that the Mean Green's game against Cal is still scheduled to be played on the date the contract stipulates. The official did acknowledge that while that is the case now, UNT is in constant discussions with programs across the country about scheduling games and moving ones that are already on the slate.
The Mean Green's current 2022 schedule of SMU on Sept. 3, Cal on Sept. 10, at Memphis on Sept. 17 and Texas Southern on Sept. 24 could change.
The schools could look to move the game. Switching the season the game is scheduled would allow UNT to hang on to the rare opportunity to host a Power Five conference opponent if Cal is unwilling to come to UNT in 2022. The Bears are members of the Pac-12.
Moving the game would also allow Cal to avoid paying a hefty $1 million buyout.
The other possibility is that Cal buys out the contract after coming to terms with Notre Dame. Cal would still come out of such a swap with $900,000 after paying UNT a buyout. Cal would be required to pay the fee by Feb. 28, 2023.