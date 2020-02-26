North Texas' home game against Cal in the 2022 season is still on the books, a school official confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Wednesday.
UNT announced home-and-home series with Cal and Wyoming in 2017. The Mean Green lost at Cal last season.
Cal recently announced that it will play at Notre Dame on Sept. 17, 2022. The Cal athletic department will receive $1.9 million to play the game.
UNT and Cal have a contract in place to play on Sept. 10, 2022. The Mean Green are slated to play at Memphis and at home against SMU and Texas Southern in 2022.
School officials are constantly working on UNT's schedule. The Mean Green's current 2022 slate of SMU on Sept. 3, Cal on Sept. 10, at Memphis on Sept. 17 and Texas Southern on Sept. 24 could change.
Future Schedules, a website that tracks college football scheduling has dropped Cal from UNT's 2022 slate, even though the contract is still in place.
Stay tuned.