UNT RB outlook

North Texas running back Ikaika Ragsdale breaks free during the Mean Green's win over Rice last season at Apogee Stadium. Ragsdale is one of several talented running backs returning for UNT in 2023.

 Manny Flores/Advanced Images of Texas

Key returners: Ikaika Ragsdale (Junior, 6-0, 216), Qualon Farrar (Sophomore, 5-6, 190), BK Jackson (Sophomore, 5-11, 220), Isaiah Johnson (Junior, 6-0, 216), Oscar Adaway III (Junior, 6-0, 222), Ayo Adeyi (Junior, 5-7, 197)

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags