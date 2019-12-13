UNT recruiting weekend primer

This weekend is a big one for the North Texas football program.
The Mean Green are done for the year after finishing 4-8 and being eliminated from bowl contention.
UNT’s focus now is finalizing its 2020 recruiting class. A host of players who have committed to the Mean Green will make their way to Denton this weekend for their official visits. At least one key target will visit another school on the final weekend before the beginning of the early signing period on Dec. 18.
Here’s a quick look at where UNT stands.
UNT has C-USA’s top recruiting class
If one goes by 247Sports rankings, no one has a better group of players committed than the Mean Green among Conference USA schools.
UNT has 20 players committed, and all of them are rated as three-star prospects. The Mean Green have a good mix of junior college players who could help immediately next season, including defensive linemen Da’Vontae McCrae and Alvin Dempsey in addition to offensive lineman Anterrious Gray.
UNT has also landed a host of high school players who could contribute early in their careers and make an impact over the course of several years.
Lubbock Coronado tackle Erik Williams headlines the group that appears to have solid depth.
There are still a few key targets out there
UNT still has a few open scholarships in its class and a few obvious targets on the board.
Snow College tight end Ron Tiavaasue has an offer from UNT and visited on Nov. 29. He is visiting Louisiana-Monroe this weekend. UNT lost Kelvin Smith to graduation. Tiavaasue is an obvious plug-and-play transfer who could make an impact next season.
Butler County College offensive lineman Adam Sheriff is also still out there. He visited UNT on Nov. 29 and also has offers from several other Group of Five teams in the region, including Rice, Texas State and Arkansas State.
UNT already has one JUCO offensive lineman on the board and could be looking for more help after losing four linemen who started in its season finale against UAB.
UNT also had an in-home visit with Kade Renfro this week. The Stephenville quarterback was committed to the Mean Green for months but has since backed out of that pledge.
There are a host of other teams in the mix, including Ole Miss, Florida State and Central Florida. UNT could talk Renfro into rejoining its class, but the odds don’t look good.
UNT could pocket a few spots
The early signing period isn’t the end of the road for most programs.
UNT will likely have at least a couple of scholarships open heading into the late signing period in February.
The Mean Green could look to add a few players who fall through the cracks.
UNT could face some competition for top C-USA class
UNT had a top recruiting class in C-USA last year before falling to fourth late in the process. Florida Atlantic, Marshall and UAB all jumped the Mean Green late.
UNT could hang on this year, especially now that Lane Kiffin has left Florida Atlantic for Ole Miss. FAU was famous for making a late run by picking up highly regarded players who slipped through the cracks, qualified late or were holding out hope that they would qualify after signing day.
The Owls have a higher per-play ranking than UNT but likely won’t pick up enough players late to make a run like they did last year.
The team to watch out for might be Florida International. The Panthers are sitting third, despite having just 13 players committed and are still in the running for a host of top players.