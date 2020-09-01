Picks continue to trickle in for our annual contest to project North Texas record in football this year. Be sure to send your pick in to bvito@dentonrc.com or tweet it to me at @brettvito.
Get Your Rear on the Record picks
10-1 – Fidel Lozano
9-2 – Steven King (Meangreen_MBA)
8-3 -- Michael Tull, Scott Campbell, Manny Flores, Michael Holt, Rick Herold
8-4 -- Miguel Robinson
7-5 – Justin Brown, David Barnes,
7-4 – Jeff Withers, Scott Cass, Ed Collopy, Rob Hudnall
6-5 – Jacob Flores, Brian Martin, Eugene Johnson, Scott Campbell, Max Koch III
6-6 -- Miles Meador, Chris Moore, Rick Thompson, Evan Hall, Jerid Wynn
5-6 -- Rick Ashwander, Sanoe Valente, Venson Herron, Gavin Doolittle, Bryan Graves, Harry Miers
5-5 – Paul Wu
4-7 – Austin Vanbebber, Rick Thompson, Jim Schaeffer (letsgiveacheer), Peter A. Christian, Alejandro García
4-5 (two cancelations) -- Patrick McMullen
3-8 -- Bill Flanigin, Shawn Howard
2-9 – Tony Barone
1-4 (six games canceled) – Daniel Belcher