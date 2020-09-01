UNT picks update art

Picks continue to trickle in for our annual contest to project North Texas record in football this year. Be sure to send your pick in to bvito@dentonrc.com or tweet it to me at @brettvito.

Get Your Rear on the Record picks 

10-1 – Fidel Lozano

9-2 – Steven King (Meangreen_MBA)

8-3 -- Michael Tull, Scott Campbell, Manny Flores, Michael Holt, Rick Herold

8-4 -- Miguel Robinson

7-5 – Justin Brown, David Barnes,

7-4 – Jeff Withers, Scott Cass, Ed Collopy, Rob Hudnall

6-5 – Jacob Flores, Brian Martin, Eugene Johnson, Scott Campbell, Max Koch III

6-6 -- Miles Meador, Chris Moore, Rick Thompson, Evan Hall, Jerid Wynn

5-6 -- Rick Ashwander, Sanoe Valente, Venson Herron, Gavin Doolittle, Bryan Graves, Harry Miers 

5-5 – Paul Wu

4-7 – Austin Vanbebber, Rick Thompson, Jim Schaeffer (letsgiveacheer), Peter A. Christian, Alejandro García

4-5 (two cancelations) -- Patrick McMullen

3-8 -- Bill Flanigin, Shawn Howard

2-9 – Tony Barone

1-4 (six games canceled) – Daniel Belcher

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

