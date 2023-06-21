Micho Lavine does a little of everything for Millwood, one of the top high school teams in Oklahoma.
Lavine played running back and linebacker for the Falcons and helped guide them to the Class 2A state championship game last season.
That versatility helped Lavine develop into a college prospect and earn a scholarship offer from North Texas. The senior committed to UNT on Wednesday just days after he visited the school.
UNT plans to play Lavine at linebacker. Colby Kratch, who coaches the position for the Mean Green, recruited Lavine.
“North Texas felt like home and it’s close to home,” Lavine said. “I like the coaches, especially coach Kratch. They can develop me as a person and as a player.”
Lavine was also offered a scholarship by Washington State and UTSA, the Mean Green’s rival in the American Athletic Conference.
Lavine, who is 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, flashed his all-around abilities during Millwood’s win over Tulsa Victory Christian in the semifinals of last season’s Oklahoma high school playoffs. He rushed for 135 yards, scored on a 16-yard run and also posted 1.5 sacks.
Millwood fell to Washington in the state title game.
“Playing both ways helped me develop,” Lavine said. “It’s about being a football player. A lot of guys play just one position. That limits them. Being versatile is always better. It helps you learn the game.”
That knowledge could help Levine make the adjustment to playing in the new 3-3-5 system UNT is moving to this fall under new coordinator Matt Caponi.
The Mean Green need a host of linebackers and safeties with speed who are sound tacklers to make the scheme effective. Lavine is the first linebacker in UNT’s 2024 recruiting class.
“Anywhere they put me would be a good fit, but they like how I will fit in their new defense,” Lavine said.
Lavine split carries last season with Ricky Hunt Jr. who signed with Ohio after the 2022 campaign. He’ll play both ways again this season for Millwood before making the move to defense fulltime at UNT.
“I’ll have a chance to play more on offense this year after Ricky graduated,” Lavine said. “I’m looking forward to it. I’ll get more carries, but I’m still going to play both ways.”
Levine is the ninth player to commit to UNT in the class of 2024 and the third this week.
The Mean Green also picked up commitments from Humble Kingwood tight end Tyler Harrington and Ingleside safety Jaydon Smith following a weekend recruiting event on campus.
