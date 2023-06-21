Micho Lavine
North Texas picked up a commitment from Oklahoma linebacker Micho Lavine on Wednesday. Lavine helped lead Millwood to the Class 2A state title game last season.

Micho Lavine does a little of everything for Millwood, one of the top high school teams in Oklahoma.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

UNT 2024 football recruits

The following players have committed to sign with North Texas as part of its 2024 recruiting class.

Player Position School
Luke Carter Tight end Katy
Tyler Harrington Tight end Humble Kingwood
Davion Hurth Offensive line Mesquite Horn
Brandon Jones Safety South Oak Cliff
Micho Lavine Linebacker Millwood (Okla.)
Ronnell McLain Offensive line DeSoto
Jaydon Smith Safety Ingleside
Brandon Young Jr. Tight end Mansfield Legacy
Kerry Williams Cornerback South Oak Cliff