Texas State men's basketball coach Danny Kaspar and his program are under investigation after a former player said he made racist remarks.
Kaspar is a North Texas graduate.
TSU athletic director Larry Teis announced the investigation on Friday.
Point guard Jaylen Shead posted on Twitter late Thursday that Kaspar made racially insensitive comments, including telling players to "chase that chicken" while they were running sprints.
With all this going on, let’s talk about what I and other players dealt w playing 🏀 for Danny Kaspar at Texas State. Many asked why the starting PG on a 25 win, 1st place contender team would transfer before his senior szn.. well👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/Du2VSSOKMl— JaylenShead™️ (@thejayyshead) June 4, 2020
ESPN reported that Alex Peacock, a former teammate of Shead, said he witnessed the incidents Shead wrote about.
"I am aware of the allegations of former Texas State University men's basketball players regarding racially biased comments attributed to men's basketball head coach Danny Kaspar," Teis said. "I personally find these allegations deeply troubling."
Kaspar has worked as a head coach at Incarnate Word, Stephen F. Austin and has been the head coach at Texas State since 2013.