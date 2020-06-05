Kaspar shot

Former Stephen F. Austin coach Danny Kaspar calls a play as Antuane Miller waits for a free throw to be shot during a loss to North Texas at the Super Pit in 2004. Kaspar is now the coach at Texas State and is under investigation for allegedly using racial slurs with his players. 

 DRC file photo

Texas State men's basketball coach Danny Kaspar and his program are under investigation after a former player said he made racist remarks.

Kaspar is a North Texas graduate. 

TSU athletic director Larry Teis announced the investigation on Friday.

Point guard Jaylen Shead posted on Twitter late Thursday that Kaspar made racially insensitive comments, including telling players to "chase that chicken" while they were running sprints.

ESPN reported that Alex Peacock, a former teammate of Shead, said he witnessed the incidents Shead wrote about.

"I am aware of the allegations of former Texas State University men's basketball players regarding racially biased comments attributed to men's basketball head coach Danny Kaspar," Teis said. "I personally find these allegations deeply troubling."

Kaspar has worked as a head coach at Incarnate Word, Stephen F. Austin and has been the head coach at Texas State since 2013.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Tags

Recommended for you