It's all quiet on the North Texas football front after a busy couple of days.
UNT picked up commitments from three junior college linemen earlier in the week. The addition of offensive lineman Anterrious Gray, defensive tackle Alvin Dempsey and defensive end Da'Vontae McCrae vaulted the Mean Green to the top of 247Sports' rankings of the top classes in Conference USA.
Now seems like the perfect time to stop and take stock of where UNT stands at a critical point of the offseason.
A couple of key sources told us a few days ago that UNT would be patient when it comes to finding new offensive and defensive coordinators.
UNT coach Seth Littrell has begun the process of finding new coordinators, but nothing has changed from our original report.
It only makes sense when one thinks about it. There is a ton of movement at this time of year in college football and Littrell is after the best coordinators he can find.
Those coaches are all in demand and will have options. Coaching at UNT is not going to be their first pick with a host of openings at Power Five schools still out there.
As some of those spots are filled, those top coaches will have to find somewhere else to land.
UNT could be in perfect position to grab a high-level coach or two at that point.
One source with knowledge of the situation believes Littrell could have someone in mind for the defensive coordinator spot at this point.
Thank y’all so much for coming by and meeting with me and my family! Great seeing y’all and always a great time talking ball!💚🦅 #AGTG #WTD pic.twitter.com/Y8Pe6OcFu0— Austin “Kade” Renfro (@austin_renfro1) December 12, 2019
And speaking of people with options. Littrell conducted an in-home visit with Stephenville quarterback Kade Renfo last night.
Renfro was committed to UNT for months before backing out of that pledge. He has seen his stock soar since.
Renfro just picked up an offer from Ole Miss.
The way Renfro's recruitment is unfolding ties in with the way the coaching carousel is spinning. New Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is reportedly zeroing in on Central Florida offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby to take over in the same capacity with the Rebels.
Lane Kiffin has zeroed in on UCF’s Jeff Lebby to be his offensive coordinator at @OleMissFB and hopes to finalize a deal with Lebby, who has been UCF’s QB coach the last two seasons and was the Knights’ OC this season. They’ve averaged at least 43 points per game both years.— Chris Low (@ClowESPN) December 11, 2019
UCF has been recruiting Renfro for months. Renfro is also close with former Florida State offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, who remains in the mix for the Ole Miss coordinator job under Kiffin.
Ole Miss could end up with a package deal of Renfro and Lebby or Renfro and Briles.
What would be particularly interesting for UNT is if Lebby ends up at Ole Miss and Briles remains on the market.
Would UNT consider Briles and all of the baggage that comes along with him?
One thing is for certain. UNT landing Briles and Renfro would be widely seen as a home run for the Mean Green.
There are still a host of ways UNT could end up going.
Stay tuned.