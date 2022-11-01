UNT press conference twitter

North Texas coach Seth Littrell and his players held their weekly press conference on Tuesday in advance of their game against Florida International on Saturday.

 UNT sports information

North Texas coach Seth Littrell said Tuesday that the Mean Green are still in wait-and-see mode when it comes to the status of running back Oscar Adaway III heading into the game against Florida International on Saturday.

Adaway was helped off the field with an ankle injury last week in a 40-13 win over Western Kentucky.

Oscar Adaway III mug

Oscar Adaway III

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Tags

Recommended for you