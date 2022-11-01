North Texas coach Seth Littrell said Tuesday that the Mean Green are still in wait-and-see mode when it comes to the status of running back Oscar Adaway III heading into the game against Florida International on Saturday.
Adaway was helped off the field with an ankle injury last week in a 40-13 win over Western Kentucky.
Littrell said he didn’t have any definitive information on Adaway after the game or during his weekly press conference.
“It’s still too early,” Littrell said. “He still has some appointments he needs to get to today. We will have a better idea later in the week.”
Adaway has scored a team-high five rushing touchdowns and ranks second among UNT players with 583 rushing yards. He rushed for a season-high 117 yards in a loss to SMU in the second week of the season and came back to post 113 yards in a win over Louisiana Tech.
Adaway was injured late in UNT’s win over WKU after taking a vicious hit. The play was reviewed for targeting, but no foul was called.
“It could have been targeting,” Littrell said. “That’s why they have cameras and review. They made their professional judgment, and they didn’t think it was targeting. I’m not going to comment on officials.
“They have a job to do and made the call.”
UNT is particularly deep at running back and will have several options if Adaway is out for any length of time. Ayo Adeyi has 631 rushing yard to lead the Mean Green, and Ikaika Ragsdale has 327 yards.
UNT also has Isaiah Johnson to turn to. Johnson has 176 rushing yards on the season, despite missing the Mean Green’s win over WKU with an ankle injury he suffered in UNT’s loss to UTSA.
“We have the next-man-up mentality,” Adeyi said. “We are comfortable with whoever we put back there.”
Littrell is also confident with the running backs UNT will turn to if the Mean Green have to play without Adaway.
“We have guys with experience,” Littrell said. “That has been important. Guys have had to step up and will continue to step up.”
Defensive adjustments pay off
UNT put together one of its best halves of the season defensively in its win over WKU.
The Mean Green shut the Hilltoppers out and blew open what was a close game in the fourth quarter.
Littrell and his players credited their performance largely to defensive coordinator Phil Bennett.
“Coach Bennett and his staff did a great job of making adjustments in the second half,” Littrell said. “One of the key moments in the game was one of their drives in the second half. We held them in the red zone, and they missed a field goal, which was a huge boost for us.
“We continued to grind it out the rest of the game.”
UNT was clinging to a 20-13 lead when WKU converted three third downs and a fourth down before picking up a first down at the Mean Green’s 13 on a 19-play drive. Safety Logan Wilson broke up a pass on third down, and Brayden Narveson missed a 29-yard field goal.
UNT quickly pulled away with 20 fourth-quarter points.
“We’re very confident on defense,” linebacker Mazin Richards said. “We went in at halftime and got things together.”
UNT, FIU both enter game on roll
Two of the hottest teams in Conference USA will square off this week when UNT hosts FIU.
UTSA has won five straight and is on by far the best run among teams in the league, but the Mean Green (5-4, 4-1 C-USA) and Panthers (4-4, 2-2) have a case that they are not far behind.
UNT has won three of its last four games with its lone loss in that span coming in a thriller against UTSA. FIU has beaten Charlotte and Louisiana Tech in back-to-back weeks and has C-USA’s second-longest winning streak.
The Panthers snuck past Louisiana Tech in double overtime last week.
Mike MacIntyre is in his first season at FIU. He was previously the head coach at Colorado and San Jose State.
The Panthers went just 1-11 last season and appear to have turned a corner the last two weeks.
“Coach MacIntyre has those guys playing at a high level right now,” Littrell said. “They have won two straight and are gaining confidence. They came in with new systems and new coaches and had to get to know each other. We’ve all been there.
“You can see that they are getting more and more comfortable each and every week.”
The same can be said of UNT. The Mean Green started 2-3 before finding their footing.
UNT has scored 40 or more points in each of its wins while taking three of its last four.
The last of those wins was the most impressive. The Mean Green and Hilltoppers went into their showdown tied for second place in C-USA.
UNT came away with a commanding win after pulling away late.
“I’m proud of the group, the way the men bounced back and had a great week of preparation,” Littrell said. “We played our most complete game, which is something I’ve been waiting to see.
“We peaked on Saturday a little bit and made a lot of big-time plays in all three phases.”