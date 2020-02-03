North Texas held its weekly basketball coaches show today. It wasn't the most chipper of affairs.
Both the UNT men and women are coming off losses to Rice.
The UNT women's 67-52 loss to the Owls was not unexpected. Rice has won 28 straight Conference USA games, a streak that dates back to 2018. The UNT men falling 84-75 was a stunner and snapped an eight-game winning streak.
Here were a few items of interest:
-- UNT men's coach Grant McCasland acknowledged that the Mean Green should have gone inside to Zachary Simmons more often in their loss to the Owls. UNT was outscored 34-18 in the paint. Simmons took just two shots.
Rice played zone and fronted Simmons to keep the ball away from him.
-- McCasland also said Rice was able to speed UNT up at times and get it into a high tempo game. The Mean Green like to play at an extremely slow pace.
-- UNT will play at Middle Tennessee on Thursday. The Blue Raiders have struggled and are just 6-17 on the season but have won two of their last three. MTSU's only loss in that span was a 67-66 setback at UTEP.
McCasland said the Blue Raiders are playing their best basketball of the season and said controlling the tempo will be key.
-- McCasland also mentioned that he believes he has the right players in his program and is confident they will respond to losing at Rice in a positive way.
-- The big note as far as the UNT women go is that they are down to eight players. Callie Owens is hurt and isn't playing. Destinee McDowell is out indefinitely. UNT is hoping to get back to the point it has 10 players late in the season.