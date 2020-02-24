North Texas coach Grant McCasland pointed to a couple of key factors that helped sink the Mean Green in a loss to Louisiana Tech last week during the Mean Green's weekly coaches show on Monday.
UNT fell 73-71 after DaQuan Bracey drove the lane and scored with 1.4 seconds left to put the Bulldogs up for good in a back-and-forth game.
Bracey scored Louisiana Tech's last 11 points. The first of those 11 points came on a 3 with 2:02 left off an offensive rebound.
McCasland said that was the shot that really got Bracey going and helped Louisiana Tech make just enough plays to grab the win.
Bracey finished with 26 points and hit some tough shots late. Several of those shots came from 3-point range, where Louisiana Tech shot 50% (10 of 20). UNT went just 4-for-22 from deep.
McCasland said that he and his staff went back and reviewed film and determined that UNT made just one shot from deep after getting the ball into the paint. The Mean Green have shot a far higher percentage when they get the ball inside and then find shooters on the perimeter.
UNT will look to adjust and get back to what has made it successful this week, beginning with a game at Florida International on Thursday. The Golden Panthers are 11-1 at home and feature the nation's leading shot blocker in Osasumwen Osaghae.
Osaghae is averaging 3.89 blocks per game. He played just one minute during FIU's loss to Southern Miss in the Panthers last game after going down with an injury.
Osaghae's status will be something to watch this week as UNT prepares for what will be a tough game.
"They're as good as any team in our league at home," McCasland said.
And in other tidbits from today's event ...
-- McCasland said today that Thomas Bell might be UNT's best pro prospect. The Mean Green's sixth man is averaging 6.4 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, but has pro size at 6-6 and a varied skill set that would translate well to the pro game.
-- As far as the UNT women go, coach Jalie Mitchell spoke highly of the Mean Green's performance last week. UNT lost a tight game with C-USA power Rice, 69-66, before coming back to hammer UTSA 94-55.
The win gave UNT a two-game lead over UTSA and Florida International for the final spot in the C-USA tournament.
Mitchell said the Mean Green's performance against Rice carried over to their win over UTSA.
Anisha George has scored at least 20 points in four of UNT's last five games. She posted a double-double with 26 points and 15 rebounds against UTSA.
Mitchell has also been pleased with the growth of Jazion Jackson. The freshman guard has scored at least nine points in each of UNT's last three games.
Jackson scored 19 points against Old Dominion and 13 against Rice. ODU and Rice are tied for the lead in the C-USA standings.