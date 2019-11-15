North Texas is just days away from a trip the Mean Green will never forgot.
UNT will have a chance to enjoy the sun and the beach next week in the Jamaica Classic while also playing tough games against Rhode Island and Utah State.
That impending trip makes the pair of games UNT will play in the next couple of days all the more important. The Mean Green are hoping to have a little momentum on their side before they depart and will look to take the first step toward that goal on Saturday when they host Eastern Michigan.
UNT (1-2) dropped tough road games to VCU and Arkansas in its last two outings.
“Our team learned a lot from those games,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “I thought we would win those games, but now that it is done, we did get better. It exposed some things on the offensive end.”
The Mean Green nearly pulled off the upset at No. 25 VCU before falling 59-56. UNT struggled on the offensive end again in a 66-43 loss to Arkansas.
“We made a lot of little mistakes with lineups that we hadn’t played that hurt us,” McCasland said. “We’re learning.”
UNT is leaning on a host of newcomers early in the season. Junior college transfer guards Javion Hamlet and James Reese have started each of the Mean Green’s first three games as has graduate transfer forward Deng Geu.
Those players have excelled at times while struggling at others.
Junior forward Zachary Simmons is averaging 10.0 points per game and is the only UNT player averaging in double figures. Junior college transfer Thomas Bell is averaging 7.3 points per game off the bench and has been UNT’s most productive newcomer.
Hamlet and Reese were among the top junior college recruits in the country but have yet to find their groove.
Hamlet is starting at the point and has just four assists to go along with 11 turnovers through three games. Reese, who was known as a sharp-shooter at Odessa College, is 4-for-16 from behind the 3-point arc.
UNT is hoping a return home will help those players get back on track against Eastern Michigan.
The Eagles are 3-0 but have yet to face a Division I team.
“They are athletic and have great size at the rim and are aggressive in transition,” McCasland said.
EMU is coached by former Syracuse assistant Rob Murphy and utilizes the 2-3 zone the Orange rely on.
The Eagles have six players averaging double figures, including Ty Groce. The junior forward is averaging 13.7 points per game.
Boubacar Toure, a 7-foot center, is averaging a double-double with 13.0 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.