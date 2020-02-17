North Texas will have a bit of a different look next season as it defends its Conference USA women's soccer tournament title.
Head coach John Hedlund announced on Monday that he has added two assistants and promoted another.
Hedund promoted assistant coach and former player Fleur Benatar to the role of associate head coach. He also added Brian Periman and Dylan Burnett as assistants.
Periman will replace Daniel Dobson, who left the staff after last season to spend more time with his family. Burnett will serve as a volunteer assistant.
"I've been very fortunate to work with outstanding coaches throughout my career," Hedlund said in a statement. "My new staff will be thrown into the fire right away with a very challenging home and road schedule this coming season. But I love the challenge of playing several nationally ranked teams and these are great games for our fans."
Periman was most recently an assistant coach at New Mexico State. He has served as a US youth national team identification scout since September 2019.
Periman worked with goalkeepers at NMSU and also worked at Florida International and East Carolina earlier in his career.
Burnett spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons at Southern Miss and recruited the Dallas-Fort Worth area during his time with the Golden Eagles.