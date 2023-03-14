Tyree Eady was on a tear about this time a year ago. North Dakota State was in the stretch run of its season and the senior guard was helping fuel the Bison during their run to the Summit League tournament final.
Eady scored 22 points in a win over Western Illinois late in the season and 15 in a win over Denver in the first round of the conference tournament.
Life on the court has changed dramatically for Eady in his graduate transfer season at North Texas, which will open play in the National Invitation Tournament on Wednesday night with a home game against Alcorn State.
Eady is a starter just like he was last year for NDSU but is contributing in a different way. He’s a “glue guy” for the Mean Green.
Eady defends, helps facilitate UNT’s offense and most importantly serves as a voice of reason for a team that set has set a program record for wins in a season at 26.
“It’s been different,” Eady said. “It’s my will to win, compete and do it for the guys and for the city of Denton that’s helped me with it. Some guys would be upset with their stats going down and not getting the shots they’re used to, but we have the most wins in program history.
“I’m just as happy now as when I was putting up all those points. I love the guys and want to win.”
UNT (26-7) has been doing plenty of winning over the last few years, which is a big reason Eady chose to join the Mean Green for a season after spending five years at NDSU.
UNT beat Purdue in the NCAA tournament in the spring of 2021 and followed up with a 25-win campaign and an NIT appearance last season.
Eady wanted to experience something different after his time with the Bison. He’s fit in with the Mean Green from the start.
“Tyree’s consistency, work habits and practice mentality make him a phenomenal teammate,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “He’s a utility guy. He can make 3s, score in the post, defend multiple positions, play around the basket and on the perimeter. He fills holes wherever you need him and is a great guy.
“The most rewarding part of this year is guys like Tyree who have a heart for their teammates and sacrificed points to fill a role.”
Eady scored in double figures 17 times, averaged 10.3 points per game and was named to the Summit League’s All-Defensive team in his final season with the Bison. He’s hit double digits just three times this season at UNT and has seen his scoring average drop to 3.6 points.
Eady played just 15 minutes, took two shots and didn’t score in UNT’s loss to UAB in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA tournament.
His contributions in that game and others are often overlooked.
“Tyree has sacrificed a lot for the team,” sophomore guard Matthew Stone said. “We respect that. He’s a really good defensive player who stepped up for us against Louisiana Tech.”
UNT stifled the Bulldogs defensively in a 74-46 win in the opening round of the conference tournament.
Eady’s talents on the defensive end are a key reason the Mean Green head into the NIT leading the country with an average of 55.4 points allowed per game.
UNT will look to Eady to play a key role again in its game against Alcorn State (18-13). The Braves have won each of the last two SWAC regular season titles.
Alcorn landed in the NIT via the SWAC’s automatic bid after being upset to Texas Southern in the opening round of the conference tournament.
“They’re a great team,” McCasland said. “I watched them play Grand Canyon because we were getting ready to play Grand Canyon. They got down big and came all the way back to take a lead.”
That performance and a win over Wichita State impressed McCasland and his players.
Alcorn State is led by its guard tandem of Dominic Brewerton and Byron Joshua, who are averaging 12.0 and 11.2 points per game, respectively.
Eady will be a key part of UNT’s plan to slow down that pair. His postseason experience could be critical for the Mean Green.
“I bring a sense of stability,” Eady said. “I have played basketball for so long. I’ve seen almost every defense and offensive scheme. I’m comfortable and can lead the younger guys. I’m a pretty good player as well.”
Basketball is a family affair for the Eady family. Eady’s father, Ray Eady, is a longtime college strength coach and trainer. He’s currently the director of basketball performance at William & Mary.
He previously worked at Wisconsin and was the Badgers’ lead assistant strength and conditioning coach in 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons when they played in the Final Four.
Ray Eady worked with former Badgers Frank Kaminsky, Sam Dekker and Nigel Hayes before they went on to play in the NBA. He also trained former William & Mary standout Nathan Knight, who is now with the Minnesota Timberwolves as well as former Maverick J.J. Barea.
“Just watching my dad, how he carried himself and how he acted around players he coached and trained helped me learn to be a professional,” Eady said. “It helped me carry myself in a way that helped me become a good college player.”
Those lessons have also helped Eady adapt to filling a new role at UNT.
The Mean Green don’t depend on him to score as much as NDSU did. UNT needs him to contribute in other ways.
That is exactly what Eady has done.
“I wanted to win when I came here,” Eady said. “For us to win, scoring wasn’t my role. I have accepted that and been happy with it.”
