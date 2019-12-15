Jamal Ligon, a defensive end from Tyler Lee, backed out of his commitment to join North Texas' 2020 recruiting class on Sunday and announced he will sign with UTSA.
Ligon announced his decision on his Twitter account.
Jeremiah 29:11 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/CdWWydCDnA— Jamal Ligon 🏴 (@ligon_jamal) December 15, 2019
"After much prayer and consideration, I have decided to decommit from the University of North Texas," Ligon wrote. "This decision was not easy, but it is in my best interest to do what is best for me. With that being said, I am blessed beyond measure to announced that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at the University of Texas at San Antonio."
The early signing period begins on Wednesday.
Ligon committed to UNT in March. His stock rose this past season. He is rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports. The site lists Ligon at No. 88 on its list of the top strong side defensive ends in the class of 2020.
Losing Ligon bumped UNT out of the top spot in 247Sports rankings of the top recruiting classes among Conference USA schools.
UNT dropped to second behind Louisiana Tech. The two schools have been going back and forth in the rankings throughout the offseason.
UTSA recently hired former Arkansas assistant Jeff Traylor as its new coach. Traylor is regarded as a top recruiter and has deep ties in East Texas. He spent 15 seasons as the coach at Gilmer.
Jeff Traylor's brother, Kurt Traylor, is Ligon's head coach at Tyler Lee.
Ligon is the second UNT commit to back out of his commitment to the Mean Green and commit to another C-USA school this weekend.
Highly regarded junior college defensive tackle Alvin Dempsey backed out of his pledge to UNT and committed to Florida Atlantic on Friday.