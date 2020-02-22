Ma’K’La Woods turned in a 22-point, nine-rebound effort, leading the way for the TWU basketball team in a 66-55 senior day win over St. Mary’s.
“We put together a complete game today,” coach Beth Jillson said. “We were efficient on the offensive end and did a good job of controlling the tempo and working for great shots. Defensively, we have to do a better job on the boards, but I thought we did a good job of making them work their shot. Holding them to 12% from the field in the first quarter really set the tone early. Ma’K’La was incredible, especially down the stretch. She did a good job of looking for her shot in the offense and her teammates did a great job of finding her.”
The Rattlers (13-12, 12-9 Lone Star Conference) opened the contest by scoring the first five points, but the Pioneers (9-15, 7-13) rallied and knotted the game at 6-6 on a Woods jumper with 5:40 to play in the opening quarter. That jumper was the second bucket in what would become a 12-0 run to end the quarter, as TWU claimed a 14-6 lead after one.
Sadie Moyer’s 3-pointer at the 8:08 mark of the second quarter pushed the Pioneer lead into double figures (19-8), but the Rattlers charged back and pulled to within three (25-22) in the closing seconds of the second quarter. Moyer hit a pair of free throws with two seconds to play to send TWU into the half with a five-point (27-22) lead.
TWU surged ahead in the second half, grabbing a 10-point (34-24) lead just three minutes into the third quarter and stretching it to 13 (39-26) with 4:38 to play. Once again St. Mary’s fought back, pulling to within seven (41-34) with 1:35 left in the quarter, but the Pioneers closed the quarter strong and carried an eight-point (45-37) lead into the fourth quarter.
The Rattlers pulled to within five (60-55) with 2:20 to play, but would not score again as TWU scored the final five points to again stretch the lead into double figures and claim the victory.
The win allowed TWU to send its seniors, London Archer and Carissa Moody, off with a win in their final contest at Kitty Magee Arena.
The Pioneers return to action Thursday, traveling south for a 5:30 p.m. matchup at Texas A&M-Kingsville.