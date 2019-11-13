Southeastern Oklahoma State drained a 3-point shot with two seconds remaining in overtime to defeat TWU 61-59 on Wednesday night at Kitty Magee Arena.
"We were trying to foul with less than two seconds left because we still had two fouls to give," coach Beth Jillson said. "We didn't get the call, and they made a big shot. But I loved the grit and the toughness that we played with tonight. We left it all on the floor."
TWU (1-1) began the game on a 12-2 run and made eight of its first 11 shots to lead the Savage Storm 19-10 at the end of the opening quarter.
From that point on, the Pioneers struggled from the floor the rest of the night. TWU only shot 25% for the remainder of the game, allowing SE Oklahoma State (1-0) to make its way back into the game.
The Pioneers had the lead for the entire game until the Savage Storm tied the game 51-51 with a layup with 3:46 remaining in the fourth quarter.
At the end of regulation, the TWU defense came up with a stop before a half-court heave was just short of the rim as time expired.
While the Pioneers struggled to find the bottom of the net in the second half, their defense kept them in the game. TWU held the Savage Storm to 36.4% from the floor and 24.1% from the 3-point line.
"That's a really hard team to guard because they're so good at motion and everybody can shoot," Jillson said. "I was impressed with our defensive effort and holding them to 61 points was good for us. We were really gritty and really tough, and I think we took steps forward defensively to put us in a position to win the game."
The Pioneers also committed 20 turnovers that led to 12 points for the Savage Storm.
Senior London Archer was the highlight for the Pioneers. Archer finished the night seven of 12 from the field with 20 points, the second highest in her time at TWU.
Senior Carissa Moody posted her first double-double of the season with 11 points and 19 rebounds, her best rebounding effort since coming to TWU. Redshirt freshman Brielle Woods scored eight points and made two of her three attempts from beyond the arc.
Up next, TWU will embark on a five-game road trip starting next Wednesday against Northeastern State at Tahlequah, Oklahoma.