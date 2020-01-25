TWU (6-10, 4-8) fell to Tarleton State (7-5, 13-5) 69-47 on Saturday afternoon in Kitty Magee Arena.
Freshman Ngozi Obineke led the way for the Pioneers, scoring 15 points on 5-12 shooting from the field. Obineke also collected six rebounds on the day and was a perfect 5-5 from the charity stripe.
The Pioneers began the contest shooting 61.5% from the field, including going 2-3 from behind the arc, to take an 18-15 lead after the first quarter. The second quarter remained close as neither team led by more than five points, and they went into the half tied at 31.
The contest remained close during the opening minutes of the second half, but the Texans took a 41-34 lead midway through the third quarter and held the lead for the remainder of the game.
Brielle Woods joined Obineke in double-digit scoring with 10 points in addition to her five assists and two steals. London Archer (6), Sadie Moyer (5), Ma’K’La Woods (5), Kameron Daily (4) and Madyson Johnson (2) rounded out the scoring for the Pioneers.
TWU will embark on a two-game road trip next weekend. The Pioneers will travel to San Antonio to take on St. Mary’s on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., then head to Austin on Saturday to play St. Edward’s at 1 p.m.