OKLAHOMA CITY — After coming off a tough loss on Thursday against Arkansas-Fort Smith, the Pioneers traveled to Oklahoma Christian to face the Eagles in a Lone Star Conference matchup.
In the first period TWU outscored the Eagles 15-11. The Pioneers also outrebounded the Eagles 12-10.
The tables quickly turned as Oklahoma Christian went on to score 17 points in the second period to take the lead into the half.
The Pioneers couldn't find a groove in the second half. Macy Wilkerson and London Archer led the Pioneers in scoring with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
The Pioneers are back at home on Thursday to take on Western New Mexico in another Lone Star Conference matchup. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.