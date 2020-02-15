CANYON — Ma’K’La Woods scored a game-high 18 points while Brielle Woods chipped in 15, but TWU was unable to overcome No. 20 West Texas A&M’s stingy defense, falling 70-49 on Saturday.
The Pioneers (7-15, 5-13 Lone Star Conference) and the Lady Buffs (22-5, 15-3) traded leads over the opening minutes of the game, with a Ma’K’La Woods jumper at the 5:31 mark giving TWU a 13-8 lead. However, WTAMU battled back and edged ahead on a layup with just under two minutes to play in the opening quarter, carrying a three-point (20-17) lead into the second.
The Lady Buffs gradually built their lead in the second quarter, pulling ahead by double figures in the closing minutes and taking an 11-point (35-24) lead into the half. WT used a strong third quarter to create additional separation as the Lady Buffs pulled away with the victory.
The two Woodses and Ngozi Obineke led the Pioneers with five boards each. Sadie Moyer dished out a team-high four assists. TWU held a 12-8 advantage in points off turnovers and a 4-0 advantage in fast-break points.
The Pioneers return to action Thursday, hosting St. Edward’s in a 7 p.m. matchup at Kitty Magee Arena.