Texas Woman’s University is one of 12 Lone Star Conference teams headed to postseason play when the conference tournament gets under way Tuesday night.
TWU will travel to Lubbock Christian for a first-round matchup beginning at 6 p.m.
Texas A&M-Commerce is the top seed after finishing as co-divisional champion.
Angelo State and St. Edward’s also claimed divisional crowns, while Arkansas-Fort Smith shared the divisional title with A&M-Commerce.
The divisional champions — A&M-Commerce, Angelo State and St. Edward’s — were seeded as top three teams. By virtue of conference tiebreaker, A&M-Commerce earned one of the top three seeds.
The rest of the field includes No. 4 Tarleton, No. 5 West Texas A&M, No. 6 UAFS, No. 7 UT Permian Basin and No. 8 Lubbock Christian. TWU, DBU, Texas A&M-Kingsville and Midwestern State round out the 12 teams.
TWU wrapped up the regular season with a 15-14 overall record and 11-7 in LSC play. Lubbock Christian was 9-9 in conference play and 15-12 overall.
LSC Volleyball Championship Tournament
First-round games on-campus; quarterfinals through final match at Commerce.
TODAY
No. 12 Midwestern State at No. 5 West Texas A&M, 6 p.m. (Canyon)
No. 11 Texas A&M-Kingsville at No. 6 UAFS, 6 p.m. (Fort Smith, Ark.)
No. 10 DBU at No. 7 UT Permian Basin, 6 p.m. (Odessa)
No. 9 TWU at No. 8 Lubbock Christian, 6 p.m. (Lubbock)
Thursday: Quarterfinals
Noon: No. 3 St. Edward’s vs. 6-11 winner
2:30 p.m.: No. 2 Angelo State vs. 7-10 winner
5 p.m.: No. 4 Tarleton vs. 5-12 winner
7:30 p.m.: No. 1 Texas A&M-Commerce vs. 8-9 winner
Friday: Semifinals
5 p.m.: Noon winner vs. 2:30 p.m. winner
7:30 p.m.: 5 p.m. winner vs. 7:30 p.m. winner
Saturday
Championship Game
TBD