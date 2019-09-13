Texas Woman’s played its first matches at home on Day 1 of the Pioneer Invitational on Friday, beating both Henderson State and Harding in four games.
After topping the Reddies in the opening match of the tournament, the Pioneers came out flat in the first set of the nightcap against the Lady Bison.
“The first set of the Harding match didn’t go the way that we wanted to,” coach Jeff Huebner said. “But that’s the reason why we have six seniors that really contribute and we did a good job of making adjustments.”
One of those seniors, Courtney Noel, produced a stellar match against the Lady Bison as she finished with a .536 hitting percentage. She finished the match with 16 kills, alongside junior Tabitha Spray’s 16 kills.
Bailey French finished with 19 digs as Katy Ranes dished out a match-high 28 assists, helping lead the Pioneers to a 4-2 start on the season.
“We knew Day 1 was going to be important,” Huebner said. “Our kids did a great job with the scout and the prep.”
In the pivotal third set against Harding, the Pioneers weathered six ties and two lead changes, taking the set 25-19. The deciding set saw the Pioneers jump out in front early, holding on to their advantage throughout the entire set, winning 25-20.
Tomorrow, the Pioneers will host Oklahoma Baptist and Sioux Falls to close out the 2019 Pioneer Invitational.