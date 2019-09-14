TWU wrapped up the final day of the Pioneer Invitational on Saturday, falling to Oklahoma Baptist and Sioux Falls in a pair of hotly contested matches.
"We had a really tough Day 2," head coach Jeff Huebner said. "But I was really proud of the way we competed."
In the nightcap, the Pioneers fell to a talented Sioux Falls team, taking the Cougars deep into a thrilling fourth set.
Courtney Noel led Pioneer the charge, matching her jersey number with 12 kills while Katy Ranes added 27 assists. Bailey French logged 19 digs while Trixie Oche and Tabitha Spray each notched a match-high five blocks apiece.
In the day's opening match against the Lady Bison, Addison Mulroney tallied seven kills to lead the Pioneers while Ranes and Bailey Wozniak each collected 13 assists.
For their performance this weekend, Oche and Tabitha Spray earned spots on the Patriot/Pioneer Invitational All-Tournament Team.
"We are athletically, mentally and physically capable of being in the upper echelon of teams [in the top 25]," Huebner said. "We just need to put it together as part of the building and growing process."
Friday, the Pioneers will hit the road as they begin Lone Star Conference competition against one of the region's top teams in Arkansas-Fort Smith at 6 p.m.