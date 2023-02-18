ODESSA — The final two-game road trip of the season didn’t go well for the Texas Woman’s basketball team as the Pioneers lost both games, falling Saturday to UT Permian Basin, 69-57.
TWU (23-3, 18-2 in the Lone Star Conference) lost its only meeting with UTPB (13-14, 10-11) this season in the Falcon Dome on Saturday afternoon.
The win for the Falcons marked their second of the week after beating UT Tyler on Thursday. For TWU, the loss came on the heels of their first loss in LSC action on Thursday to Angelo State. Despite the two losses, the Pioneers remain first in the LSC.
Three Pioneers finished in double digits in the game. Sadie Moyer and Keslyn King topped the leaderboard for TWU on offense with 15 points each. Ngozi Obineke, who got the starting nod in place of injured Ashley Ingram, scored 11 points, grabbed a team-high eight rebounds and had a game-high four steals.
A slow start haunted the Pioneers throughout the game. UTPB went 5-of-9 from the 3-point line to take a 19-8 lead heading into the second quarter.
The Pioneers found their offensive rhythm in the second, as Brielle Woods got the Pioneers’ started with a made 3 in the first 20 seconds of the quarter. Woods’ 3 ignited a 10-1 run for TWU in the first four minutes of the second quarter.
With 4:53 on the clock, a pair of free throws by Jordan Jackson tied the game at 23 points. The Falcons responded with two free throws of their own, but Obineke quickly tied the game again at 25 on a layup.
TWU fought to maintain pressure on the offensive and defensive ends to close the first half. Moyer silenced a 7-1 run by UTPB with a layup to pull the Pioneers back within three, 31-28, with 55 seconds left on the clock.
Then, a last-second foul sent UTPB to the free-throw line, where the Falcons hit one out of two to send TWU into halftime trailing by four points.
The two ties in the second quarter marked the closest the Pioneers were to taking the lead.
After trailing by double digits in the third quarter, TWU fought back and overcame the deficit. The Pioneers forced UTPB into foul trouble to set up a comeback in the fourth quarter.
With four minutes remaining in the game, Moyer connected on two free throws to bring the Pioneers within three points at 55-52.
TWU held the Falcons scoreless for another two minutes. King hit a free throw to bring the Pioneers within two points at the two-minute mark, 55-53.
The Falcons mounted a 13-4 run in the final two minutes — 11 of which were free throws — to put the game away.
The Pioneers will be back in action for their final home game of the regular season on Thursday, when they will celebrate senior day.
