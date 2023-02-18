TWU Pioneers Logo

ODESSA — The final two-game road trip of the season didn’t go well for the Texas Woman’s basketball team as the Pioneers lost both games, falling Saturday to UT Permian Basin, 69-57.

TWU (23-3, 18-2 in the Lone Star Conference) lost its only meeting with UTPB (13-14, 10-11) this season in the Falcon Dome on Saturday afternoon.

0
0
0
0
0