The Texas Woman's University stunt team posted a historic season in 2023. The Lone Star Conference recently announced the addition of stunt as a league sport. Stunt joins women's basketball, volleyball, softball and soccer as an LSC Championship sport.

Stunt, one of the fastest-growing female sports in the country, continues to expand and provide empowering opportunities for women to learn, lead and compete.

The expansion of stunt continued this week, as the Lone Star Conference officially announced the addition of stunt as a league sport.

