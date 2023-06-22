“Sharpen your sword, sharpen your wit,” said Erin Golston, TWU wrestling student assistant coach and U.S. National Team Member, as she prepared to take the stage for the U.S. National Team True Third match at Final X at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on June 10.
Golston’s dream of being an Olympian and her journey as a professional wrestler continue on the U.S. National Team after a win by forfeit over Alyssa Lampe solidified her spot for third. As a member of the National Team, Golston has earned stipend support and a chance to win bonus funds, based on performance, as well as receive access to international tours and National Team training camps.
Success doesn’t come easy, even for Olympic hopefuls. After competing against opponents from Hungary, China and India at the Croatia Open in February, Golston faced reality when she competed in bronze but did not accomplish her goal of qualifying for Worlds.
As tough as this loss was, she remained resilient. “I’ve been through tougher situations than just a loss on the mat,” said Golston.
Shortly after, Golston traveled to Hungary to participate in a week-long training camp where she regained focus and learned the most important lesson this year.
“You get what you put into it,” Golston said. “But that’s not always the case. You could work hard and still fall short. The beauty comes in the moment when you decide to get back up and not allow your shortcomings to hinder your performance or your life.”
Day in and day out, Golston persevered and remained resilient through adversity. Perfecting her craft by practicing early mornings, followed by lifting weights, working alongside TWU wrestling coach Randi Miller in preparation for season two.
During her free time, one could find Golston hitting the books as she continues to pursue a leadership in education certificate. In the fall, Golston hopes to start her masters in sport management.
Golston makes it her priority to find time to volunteer in her community. Even if that means traveling as far as Chicago to empower at risk youth through wrestling with Beat the Streets.
Beat the Streets is a customized year-round program providing children with opportunities to become their best selves through mentoring, tutoring, workshops, and positive relationships combined with wrestling.
Within TWU, Golston has found a sense of community that transcends the wrestling room. From the opportunity to be a part of the inaugural wrestling program to the family she has found throughout athletics and TWU as a whole.
“I love everything about TWU,” said Golston. “Working with the girls in their inaugural season has been amazing. Especially when I can work so closely with Randi. She has been my coach, sister, best friend, sport psych, nutritionist, and ultimately someone I could rely on since I was fifteen years old.”
Prior to Golston’s True Third Match at Final X, Miller wrote Golston a letter:
“Dear Erin,
I’m so grateful to be a part of this journey with you. A couple of things, you’re great, you’re ready. Don’t forget this is fun, so have fun and enjoy your time as an athlete.”
“This sounds like Randi,” said Golston. “I can be very hard on myself and she’s constantly reminding me to just have fun. Which is why I always find joy on the mat, whether I win or lose.”
Golston is now a five-time U.S. National Team member, ranked nationally at No. 3 at 50 Kg, a two-time U.S. Open Senior National Champion, a three-time Olympic Team Trials Qualifier, 2019 Pan American Championship Silver, a three-time Junior World Medalist, and a 2024 Olympic hopeful.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.