“Sharpen your sword, sharpen your wit,” said Erin Golston, TWU wrestling student assistant coach and U.S. National Team Member, as she prepared to take the stage for the U.S. National Team True Third match at Final X at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on June 10. 

Golston’s dream of being an Olympian and her journey as a professional wrestler continue on the U.S. National Team after a win by forfeit over Alyssa Lampe solidified her spot for third. As a member of the National Team, Golston has earned stipend support and a chance to win bonus funds, based on performance, as well as receive access to international tours and National Team training camps.

