On a night full of energy in Kitty Magee Arena, the Texas Woman's volleyball extended their winning streak to seven against Cameron in the Lone Star Conference Crossover on Friday night.
TWU (8-3) soared high in the first set, winning 25-14 over the Aggies. Cameron (5-6) responded to the Pioneers in Set 2, but it wasn't enough, as the Pioneers closed out the set 25-19.
The Aggies, however, did not totally give in, as they tried to make a push in the third set. Set 3 was a roller coaster ride for the Pioneers as Cameron fought tooth and nail; nevertheless, the Pioneers' explosive offense and lockdown defense stopped the Aggies from winning the third set 25-23.
Offensively, the Pioneers struggled to connect with their hitters at the beginning of the match. With the guidance of Lizzy Reed, who finished with 19 assists, and Kiana Reed, who recorded 13 assists, TWU proved to be dynamic throughout the remainder of the match. With the help of the setters and the placement of the hitters, TWU was able to uncover ways in which the offense could score, the Pioneers closed out the match hitting .235.
As the match progressed TWU discovered weaknesses in the Aggies' defense and used it to their advantage. Kaia Saylor posted 15 kills Friday night, making sure to tool the block and find the holes within the Aggies' defense. Tori Woods also led the night with 13 kills and one ace.
Yanely Pabon was a standout on the court, totaling 28 digs in the match. Kiya Yeoman led the night with five blocks, with help from Myracle Stockman, who finished with four blocks. A stellar performance from the Pioneers' defense held Cameron to a .106 hitting percentage in the match, the second-lowest hitting percentage for the Aggies this season.
Within the LSC competition currently, TWU has the second-highest hitting percentage, ringing in at .497.
The Pioneers will be right back at it Saturday night at 6 p.m. versus Midwestern State for the final game of Lone Star Conference Crossover in Kitty Magee Arena.