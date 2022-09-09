TWU Pioneers Logo

On a night full of energy in Kitty Magee Arena, the Texas Woman's volleyball extended their winning streak to seven against Cameron in the Lone Star Conference Crossover on Friday night.

TWU (8-3) soared high in the first set, winning 25-14 over the Aggies. Cameron (5-6) responded to the Pioneers in Set 2, but it wasn't enough, as the Pioneers closed out the set 25-19.

Recommended for you