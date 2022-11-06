Texas Woman's ended their regular season on Senior Night in Kitty Magee Arena in a tightly contested match against Arkansas-Fort Smith on Saturday.
With the win, the Pioneers close the season 16-12 overall, bringing them to 7-9 in the Lone Star Conference.
From the beginning of the first set, the Pioneers battled point-for-point, but they were not able to close. UAFS (16-13, 8-8) took the set 29-27.
The story was different in the second set, however, as the Pioneers pushed for a 26-24 set to split the match.
The Lions responded in Set 3, after a three-point lead ended the set 25-18. The Lions held the Pioneer offense to a hitting efficiency of .279, compared to their efficiency of .472.
After falling behind early in the fourth set to trail by two points 6-4, the Pioneers took the lead after a five-point scoring run 11-6. The Pioneers forced a fifth set after, solidifying their 25-22 victory in Set 4.
The fifth set was underway and the Pioneers took an instant lead by four points to open the set. They maintained their lead over the Lions and ended the match decisively, 15-12.
It was a match made for the seniors as both Trixie Oche and Monica Wood played their last volleyball game at Kitty Magee Arena. Oche registered a total of 15 kills, to mark a season high. Wood followed suit with a season high of 14 kills. Tori Woods led the Pioneers with 17 kills for the match.
The Pioneers cashed a total of six aces for the night. Yanely Pabon and Clayre Pullin both recorded two aces each, followed by Monica Wood with her first ace of the season.
From the net, the Pioneers put up 12 blocks, led by Oche with eight, and Wood recorded four blocks. Kiya Yeoman was in on the blocking action and registered three total blocks.
With the help of Lizzy Reed, who cashed in 30 assists for the night, the Pioneers were able to hit at an efficiency of .204 for the match. Kiana Reed made several thrilling saves throughout the course of the match, dishing out a total of 23 assists and eight digs.
On the defensive front for the Pioneers, Pabon registered 39 digs, followed by Pullin with 15 digs.