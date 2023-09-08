The Texas Woman's volleyball team defeated Ouachita Baptist, 3-1, in front of a crowd of over 500 Thursday night in Kitty Magee Arena.
TWU (3-2) recorded numerous highlights to ignite the loud crowd in the victory over OBU (1-4) in the Pioneers' first game at home of the season.
The energy could be felt early on, as the Pioneers jumped out to an early 3-0 lead off a kill by Kaia Saylor and on back-to-back aces by Grace Reynolds. The first set was defined by multiple scoring runs by the Pioneers, the longest of which was six, which TWU did twice in the opening set.
In their final 6-0 run, TWU built up to set point, leading 24-19. Malia Viernes rocketed a kill off an assist from Kiana Reed to close set one at 25-20.
In the second set, the Pioneers could never find their groove. The Tigers took set two, 25-12, to tie the match at one set each.
The Pioneers matched the Tigers point-for-point for much of the beginning of the third set. The momentum shift began with a powerful kill by Lexi Williams to tie the set at 11 and set up the Pioneers to go on one of their scoring runs.
Trailing 13-12, a kill from Cara Pool tied the game at 13 each. After Pool's point, the Pioneers mounted a 4-0 run to take a 17-13 lead.
An ace from Tori Woods set up set point for TWU, and another kill from Viernes closed the set for the Pioneers, 25-21.
The cheers from Viernes' kill carried the Pioneers into a dominant opening of set four. TWU allowed OBU to score just two points, before they jumped out to a 10-2 lead.
TWU's early run dictated the pace of play from then on in set four.
Saylor, who returned with a vengeance for the Pioneers after missing the opening weekend, recorded a kill, followed by two powerful back-to-back kills from Kady Hansen to give the Pioneers a 20-9 advantage.
TWU would allow the Tigers to score just one more point in the set. Haley Mullaney served a difficult-to-handle ball that caused the Tigers to misplay, giving TWU the 23-10 advantage.
Then Saylor placed the final not one, but two exclamation points on the match to give TWU the set four win, 25-10, and their first home win of the season, 3-1.
Saylor led the offensive charge for the Pioneers with 18 kills and hit .500. Woods played solid defense and offense for TWU, recording nine kills and 12 digs on the night. Hansen and Viernes had nine kills each and proved to be strong forces at the net, as Hansen recorded four block assists, and Viernes finished with two. Luna França had 27 digs, a season high.
The Pioneers continue play in the Denton Volleyfest in Kitty Magee Arena at 7 p.m. Friday against Central Oklahoma.
