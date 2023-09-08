TWU volleyball

TWU players celebrate during a win over Ouachita Baptist in their home opener Thursday night.

 Jason Harrison/TWU

The Texas Woman's volleyball team defeated Ouachita Baptist, 3-1, in front of a crowd of over 500 Thursday night in Kitty Magee Arena.

TWU (3-2) recorded numerous highlights to ignite the loud crowd in the victory over OBU (1-4) in the Pioneers' first game at home of the season.

