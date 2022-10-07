Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 79F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: October 8, 2022 @ 2:56 am
It was a dig pink sweep Friday night in Kitty Magee Arena as the Texas Woman's volleyball team (12-7, 3-4) defeated Cameron (5-16, 0-7).
The Pioneers improved their conference record to 3-4 while raising awareness for breast cancer in their annual Dig Pink match.
After a five-point stretch from the Aggies to lead the first set 19-14, the Pioneers took the set in a 10-point scoring run to close the set 25-19.
The Pioneers proceeded to win the second set 25-20, after tying for a fifth time in the set. Cameron, down two sets into the third, provided the Pioneers with a 14-point cushion to close Set 3 25-11.
Trixie Oche led Friday night's match with 10 kills, followed by Tori Woods with seven and Monica Wood posting five kills for the night.
Leading the Pioneers in blocks was Monica Wood. Wood secured a season high of six blocks to lead the match for the Pioneer defense. Myracle Stockman pitched in Friday night recording three blocks.
With Tori Woods behind the service line, the Pioneers cashed in four aces, including two from Yanely Pabon and Clayre Pullin for a match total of 11 service aces.
Kiana Reed dished out 20 assists for the night, followed by Erin Jones with eight assists, leading the Pioneers to a .222 hitting percentage.
The Pioneers' annual Dig Pink match was deemed a success after raising over the $700 for breast cancer awareness. All proceeds from the Dig Pink jersey auction are being donated to Women Rock Inc.
The Pioneers return to Kitty Magee Arena on Saturday against the first-ranked West Texas A&M. First serve is slated for 4 p.m.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Get the latest, most up-to-date news alerts when you sign up to receive our Breaking News newsletter.
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
In the DR-C's newest newsletter, get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.