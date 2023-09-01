TWU Pioneers Logo

SALT LAKE CITY — The Texas Woman's volleyball team traveled to Salt Lake City to open the season in the Westminster Invitational, hosted by Westminster University. To begin the Invitational on Thursday, TWU (0-1) faced the host Westminster (1-0) and fell in four sets, 3-1.

"Today was a learning experience," TWU coach Jeff Huebner said. "We saw flashes of incredible play and learned a lot about some simple adjustments we can make tomorrow. Luna França and Kiana Reed led the way tonight, and we had solid play from Lexi Williams and Marina Obradovic off the bench."

