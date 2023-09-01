SALT LAKE CITY — The Texas Woman's volleyball team traveled to Salt Lake City to open the season in the Westminster Invitational, hosted by Westminster University. To begin the Invitational on Thursday, TWU (0-1) faced the host Westminster (1-0) and fell in four sets, 3-1.
"Today was a learning experience," TWU coach Jeff Huebner said. "We saw flashes of incredible play and learned a lot about some simple adjustments we can make tomorrow. Luna França and Kiana Reed led the way tonight, and we had solid play from Lexi Williams and Marina Obradovic off the bench."
The match Thursday night between the Pioneers and the Griffins marked the first meeting of the two teams in program history.
In their opening set of the 2023 season, TWU's first point of the year came from a kill by Kady Hansen with the assist from Grace Reynolds to stop the Griffins' early 2-0 run.
TWU battled from behind in the first set, trying to limit the scoring runs of Westminster. Late in the first set, the Pioneers cut the lead to four, 18-22, after a kill by Eduarda Dutra, but TWU was unable to rally and narrowly fell in the first set 25-18.
The Pioneers responded with energy to open the second set, taking an early 3-2 led after back-to-back kills by the Pioneers (from Kenn Jean-Louis and Erin Jones).
After going down 7-5, TWU regained its footing and responded to the Griffins point-for-point, tying the game at 8-8 off a kill by Malia Viernes, 9-9 with a kill from Tori Woods, 10-10 after a kill by Dutra and 11-11 with a kill courtesy of Jones.
While TWU kept responding and fighting back strong, the Pioneers fell into a scoring drought, which was broken by a Westminster service error followed by back-to-back kills by Woods to bring the Pioneers within two, 17-15.
TWU continued to press and get kills at the net, but the Pioneers were unable to top the Griffins in the second set and fell, 25-20.
Down two sets to zero, the Pioneers dug in and were ready to rally in the third set. TWU opened the third set with a 4-2 run.
After the opening advantage, TWU fell behind by two points, 6-8, but they would not stay in the deficit for long, as they mounted a 15-11 lead in set three.
The confidence and poise remained consisted throughout the set for the Pioneers, guiding them to a set three victory, 25-16.
TWU was unable to build upon the momentum of the third set victory and lost the fourth and final set 25-15.
The Pioneers face Nebraska Kearney on Friday.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.