The Texas Woman’s volleyball team enjoyed quite the experience this summer during a 10-day trip to Brazil.
The team saw Christ the Redeemer, the iconic statue on the coast, played a series of matches and visited with the families of teammates who grew up in the country.
Those times were all memorable but pale in comparison to the few hours the team spent on the beach with a host of youngsters during a volleyball clinic.
“They were excited to see us and wanted to give us water bottles and high-fives,” TWU junior setter Lizzy Reed said of her favorite memory from the trip. “We hardly spoke any Portuguese, and they hardly spoke any English, but we were still able to connect with them.”
The team’s time on the beach was just part of what TWU’s players and coaches describe as an adventure that transformed their view of the world.
“The experience allowed us to see the world from a different perspective and grow in our understanding of places, appreciate them and embrace the learning process,” TWU coach Jeff Huebner said.
Foreign tours are common for teams that compete on the Division I level, particularly in men’s basketball. North Texas visited Italy in 2018. Trips are much less common at the Division II level.
TWU’s volleyball program has made them a priority. The team went to Costa Rica in 2019 and plans to take another trip in 2027.
Huebner is willing to raise funds, save money by working camps for free and do whatever else he can so that his athletes can have experiences like the one his players enjoyed this summer. Several coaches from across the country have reached out to TWU’s staff to ask about how they were able to make the trip.
“The value of the experience outweighs any additional sweatshirt or gear that we could give them,” Huebner said. “We can give our players an insight and a window to see what the rest of the world looks like.”
TWU’s trip did that for most of its players and marked a homecoming for others.
Pioneers assistant coach Luiza Andrade grew up in Brazil as did TWU players Eduarda Dutra and Luna França. All three shared stories of their time growing up in Brazil with their American teammates after landing at TWU. The experience of sharing time in their home country with those same teammates was particularly rewarding.
“It was definitely the coolest thing I’ve ever done,” Dutra said. “Showing my country to all my teammates and people who I love was not something I get to do every day. I got to enjoy my home country and teach my teammates a lot of the reasons I enjoy it. That was awesome.”
Andrade came to the United States to play college volleyball in 2015 and went into coaching after her playing career. She has been back to Brazil plenty of times over the years and has told her family about what coaching in college in American entails.
Andrade always felt like exactly what she does was lost in translation. In Brazil, players typically either pursue a professional volleyball career or higher education.
The American collegiate system allows players to continue their education while furthering their athletic careers.
TWU’s players and coaches visited with Andrade’s family, which gave them a better idea of the challenges and rewards of college coaching.
“They got a better understanding of what it is that I do and the role we play in these students’ lives with academics, athletics, social skills and cultural experiences,” Andrade said. “To show them what we do and how big of a deal it is was awesome.”
TWU visited the school where Andrade studied from the time she was in preschool all the way through high school.
The Pioneers played matches against clubs their Brazilian players are familiar with from their formative years playing in the country. The opportunity to play in front of family and friends was particularly rewarding.
“Luna’s family and friends were able to come and watch her play in one of our first matches,” TWU graduate assistant coach Aubrey Ezell said. “She came up to the coaches afterward almost in tears and thanked us for the opportunity. She didn’t know if her family and friends would have ever seen her play had we not made the trip.”
The Pioneers’ time in Brazil made a big impact on the team’s American-born players as well.
Kelsey Rogers, a freshman middle blocker, tried to immerse herself in Brazilian culture. Huebner had the team prepare before it left. The Pioneers studied Portuguese and the country’s history.
“I learned to not be afraid to practice the language in front of people who speak it,” Rogers said. “It’s about being open-minded and allowing yourself to be vulnerable in a new culture. I definitely learned how to do that.”
The experience was just one of the reasons Huebner believes his team benefited from its trip to Brazil.
The Pioneers came back as a more finely tuned team as well. The improvement they made on the court paled in comparison to the other ways the team grew.
“If you told me that we weren’t going to be any better in the fall because of the trip — which I would completely disagree with — and asked me if I would still do it, the answer would be yes,” Huebner said. “The value of the experience and the non-volleyball side of things will forever be the things that we all talk about, even though the volleyball was awesome.”
