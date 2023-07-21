The Texas Woman’s volleyball team enjoyed quite the experience this summer during a 10-day trip to Brazil.

The team saw Christ the Redeemer, the iconic statue on the coast, played a series of matches and visited with the families of teammates who grew up in the country.

PHOTOS: TWU volleyball team’s tour of Brazil

The TWU volleyball team played several matches during its trip to Brazil this summer. The Pioneers will be a better team this fall because of the experience they gained, coach Jeff Huebner says.

