TWU volleyball

The Pioneers defeated Augustana and Arkansas Monticello in their final two matches of the Denton Volleyfest on Saturday. 

 Cody Grubbs/TWU sports information

Saturday was an undefeated day for the Texas Woman's volleyball team, as the Pioneers closed the Denton Volleyfest Tournament with two wins in Kitty Magee Arena.

TWU (5-3) defeated Augustana (3-5) in five sets, then closed the day with a three-set sweep of Arkansas Monticello (0-9).

