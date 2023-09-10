Saturday was an undefeated day for the Texas Woman's volleyball team, as the Pioneers closed the Denton Volleyfest Tournament with two wins in Kitty Magee Arena.
TWU (5-3) defeated Augustana (3-5) in five sets, then closed the day with a three-set sweep of Arkansas Monticello (0-9).
Against Augustana, TWU took two sets to fully wake up, but once the Pioneers locked in, they charged ahead with a fury.
The Vikings took the first set 25-15. Then, TWU opened Set 2 with a 5-0 run, which included a kill from Tori Woods, two aces from Kiana Reed and two blocks from Kady Hansen and Kaia Saylor. Augustana climbed back and tied the score at six each. Two ties later and the Vikings mounted a 4-0 run to take a 12-8 advantage, and the Pioneers did not lead again in the set, falling 25-20.
Facing a must-win third set, the Pioneers charged ahead with a 6-0 run to open the set. TWU continued to open up its lead. A kill by Eduarda Dutra increased the Pioneers' advantage to six, 12-6. TWU would never trail in Set 3, winning 25-16.
The Pioneers knew they had to just focus on winning each point, leading them to a dominating open to the fourth set, 15-3.
The Vikings scored just eight more points in the set, as TWU went 5-0 to close the set. An ace by Tori Woods caused miscommunication among Augustana and led the Pioneers to their second straight set win, 25-11.
For the second match in a row and third time all season, the Pioneers played a fifth set. A kill by Kaia Saylor tied the set at six, but the Pioneers did not find the lead until late in the set.
With TWU trailing 12-11, a massive kill by Hansen set off a 3-0 run with kills from Saylor and Cara Pool to find their first lead of the set, 14-12, since 2-1. With match point on the line, TWU allowed Augustana to score two more points, tying the set at 14.
The Pioneers fought for the final two points. A kill from Dutra off an assist from Luna França brought the crowd to their feet. Facing match point once again, the Vikings made an attack error, eliciting an exhilarating reaction from the Pioneers as they closed the match 16-14.
In their final match of the Denton Volleyfest, TWU recorded their first home sweep of the season against Arkansas Monticello. The Pioneers hit .404 across three sets with 47 kills in the match.
Pool led the Pioneers in the match with a career-high 16 kills in the match and three blocks. Grace Reynolds assisted on 22 kills and França added 10 digs in the win.
After winning the first two sets 25-20 and 25-17, Set 3 was all TWU as the Pioneers never trailed in the set and held the Blossoms to 16 points.
Malia Viernes and Marina Obradovic contributed to the successful offense for the Pioneers in the closing set, each recording two kills in Set 3. Pool continued to dominate in the final set, hitting nine kills to lead the Pioneers to victory.
Overall in the Denton Volleyfest, the Pioneers went 3-1.
At the conclusion of the Denton Volleyfest, five Pioneers were named to the All-Tournament Team: Tori Woods, Kaia Saylor, Kady Hansen, Kiana Reed and Cara Pool.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.