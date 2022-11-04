Texas Woman's volleyball electrified Kitty Magee Arena on Friday night, toppling Oklahoma Christian in four sets.
In addition to winning at home, the Pioneers showed their appreciation for the faculty and staff who continue to support their academic and athletic endeavors.
The Pioneers improved their overall record to 15-12 and are now 6-9 in the Lone Star Conference.
A strong start from the Pioneers set the tone. The Pioneers went on an eight-point scoring run to widen the gap between them and OC (15-13, 6-9) early in the first set. The Pioneers closed the first set 25-14.
The Pioneers proceeded to win the next set 25-13, after taking a three-point lead over OC to open the set.
OC, down two sets into the third, provided the Pioneers with some adversity after refusing to fall in three. OC took the third set 25-21.
Although OC played a near-perfect game in the third with a hitting efficiency of .353, the Pioneers pushed OC in the fourth set. Both teams battled point for point, and OC steadily approached set point, 24-23.
The Pioneers refused to back down and took OC to a tied set at 27-27. An assist from Kiana Reed to Myracle Stockman moved the Pioneers to match point. The Pioneers closed Friday night's match in a nail bitter, 29-27.
From the net, the Pioneers cashed in an impressive 10 blocks. Stockman and Trixie Oche both registered five blocks for the night, followed by Monica Wood with four blocks.
Tori Woods led the match with 16 kills, followed by Oche, who totaled 10 kills for the night. Clayre Pullin had a season high of 11 kills for a total of 12 points, a season high.
Offensively, the Pioneers were led by Lizzy Reed with 28 assists. Kiana Reed registered 25 helpers for the Pioneers to create a solid offensive attack.
As a team, the Pioneers held OC to a hitting percentage of .143, while hitting at an efficiency of .305. They scored a total of 77 points and registered 63 kills, compared to OC's 44 kills.
The Pioneers are back in Kitty Magee Arena on Saturday at 4 p.m., hosting Arkansas-Fort Smith (16-12, 8-7). TWU will celebrate seniors Monica Wood and Trixie Oche in their final regular-season home game.