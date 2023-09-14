TWU Pioneers Logo

LUBBOCK — For the second straight game in a row and third time this season, the Texas Woman's volleyball team swept a team in three sets.

In the first match of the Lone Star Conference Crossover hosted by Lubbock Christian, TWU (6-3) met Oklahoma Christian (6-3) and defeated the Eagles 25-1, 25-15, 25-14, handing OC its first loss since the opening weekend on Sept. 1.

