LUBBOCK — For the second straight game in a row and third time this season, the Texas Woman's volleyball team swept a team in three sets.
In the first match of the Lone Star Conference Crossover hosted by Lubbock Christian, TWU (6-3) met Oklahoma Christian (6-3) and defeated the Eagles 25-1, 25-15, 25-14, handing OC its first loss since the opening weekend on Sept. 1.
"I'm proud of our work this week in the practice gym," TWU coach Jeff Huebner said. "Our players demonstrated important focus against a good volleyball team, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Blocking was a huge focus this week, and while we still have work to do, this is an important step forward. Grace [Reynolds] and Kiana [Reed] were terrific leaders for our team, vocally and making valuable setting decisions."
The Pioneers won each set by eight or more points, outscoring the Eagles 57-34 on the match. On their way to defeating OC, TWU's victory was largely propelled by their serving and their defense.
Throughout the match, TWU recorded 10 aces to the Eagles' three. Reynolds led the way from the service line for the Pioneers, closing the match with a career-high five aces. Tori Woods and Eduarda Dutra both added two aces in the victory — a career-high mark for Dutra.
On defense, the Pioneers controlled the play at the net, finishing the match with 10 total blocks. Cara Pool dominated the defense, recording a season-high six block assists. Kaia Saylor and Kady Hansen each added four block assists for the Pioneers.
Additionally, TWU held Oklahoma Christian to hitting just .028 — the lowest hitting percentage of any Pioneers' opponent this season.
TWU hit .228 on the match and was led in the attack by Pool with eight kills, Saylor with seven kills and Malia Viernes with seven kills. In the Lone Star Conference, the Pioneers currently rank second in overall hitting percentage, averaging .247 on the season.
Pool, who hit .700 in the match against Oklahoma Christian, currently ranks second overall in the LSC for hitting percentage, averaging .410 on the season.
Credit for setting up the Pioneers' attackers for success goes to the play of TWU's two setters in the match — Reynolds and Reed. Both closed the match with double-digit assists on the afternoon, as Reynolds recorded 14 and Kiana Reed finished with 10.
TWU will play their second match of the LSC Crossover on Friday at 6 p.m. against host Lubbock Christian.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.