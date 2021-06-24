Volleyball
TWU volleyball named LSC Academic Champion
RICHARDSON — With a team grade point average of 3.826, the Texas Woman's University Pioneers volleyball team has been recognized as the Lone Star Conference Academic Champion, the LSC office announced Thursday.
"Our players have demonstrated incredible character and excellence in academics this year that is a real testimony to our staff, department, and student-athletes," head coach Jeff Huebner said. "Our environment for support created by our professors and encouraged by our administration is key to our team success. I am proud and thankful to work with this team."
The LSC office crowned academic champions in each of its sponsored sports as a part of its Academic Excellence Award. Each sport's academic champion earned five points toward the overall award. TWU has won or shared the award five times in the nine-year history of the award.
This marks the sixth time that Pioneer volleyball has been crowned academic champion, as TWU volleyball was previously recognized as academic champion in 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, and 2018-19.