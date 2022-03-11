DRC_TWU Pioneers Logo

CANYON - It was appropriate that Texas Woman's University and Metropolitan State went into an extra session in Friday's NCAA Division II South Central Regional.

When they met four months ago in Denver, TWU clipped the Roadrunners 86-83 in triple overtime with significantly less at stake.

TWU won in similar fashion in their second meeting, a 90-83 overtime triumph at West Texas A&M to give the Pioneers their first NCAA Tournament win in program history.

Sadie Moyer poured in a team-high 26 points for the Pioneers (20-8), who advance to face Lone Star Conference rival, region host and 19th-ranked West Texas A&M (25-10) on Saturday.

Moyer scored six points in the final 90 seconds to help force overtime, where Scout Huffman (15 points) came up with a pair of key buckets to help vault the Pioneers.

Ashley Ingram, a former Bridgeport star who earned Lone Star Freshman of the Year distinction, had 19 points, 11 points and two blocks.

TWU, which led most of the evening, overcame 15 turnovers and was regularly sent to the free-throw line, hitting 24 of 35 attempts. 

Metropolitan State (22-9), the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference champion, was led by Tosjanae Bonds (26 points), who spearheaded the Roadrunners' fourth-quarter rally.

TWU will face West Texas A&M on at 7:30 p.m., two months after the the Pioneers fell 61-50 to the regional power in conference play.

All four Lone Star Conference teams won their first-round games Friday.

RYAN COLLINGWOOD can be reached at 940-566-6869 and on Twitter at @sports_drc.

