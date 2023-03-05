FRISCO — TWU was right where it wanted to be on Sunday afternoon in the championship game of the Lone Star Conference tournament.
The Pioneers were controlling the game defensively and Ashley Ingram dominated the paint while helping TWU build a 15-point lead over Angelo State at the Comerica Center.
TWU’s hopes of following up its regular-season LSC title with the tournament championship quickly melted from there in a 63-62 loss.
The Pioneers went more than nine minutes without scoring from the field and saw their opportunity slip away.
“That’s what burns right now,” TWU coach Beth Jillson said. “We controlled a lot of that game. I’m so proud of our players for their fight and effort. They battled the entire game.”
The top-seeded Pioneers just couldn’t come up with the plays they needed in the closing seconds in a showdown with the second-seeded Rambelles.
Angelo State forward Madeline Stephens scored in the paint with 40 seconds left to tie the game at 62-62.
TWU (26-5) had a chance to answer but Jada Celsur’s jumper was off the mark. Angelo State (25-6) set up a play coming out of a timeout and got Stephens loose for a drive in the closing seconds.
The sophomore forward drew a foul and hit the first of her two free throws with 2.8 seconds left but missed the second.
TWU grabbed the rebound and had a chance to go for the win. Angelo State tipped the Pioneers entry pass to Ingram and Olivia Pedigo blocked her shot at the buzzer to seal the win in a showdown of Top 25 teams. TWU came into the day ranked No. 11 in the D2SIDA poll, while Angelo State was No. 19.
“We got good shots late,” Ingram said. “There was a lot of ball pressure. We tried to execute. It’s not always going to go your way.”
That block was just one of several big plays Angelo State made down the stretch. TWU went up 58-52 with 3:21 left on an Ingram layup.
The Rambelles hit 3s on their next two possessions, a stretch Jillson called one of the biggest of the game.
TWU didn’t look like it would be in a tight game later after it ripped off a 12-0 run that spanned the first and second quarters and led 34-24 at halftime.
Sadie Moyer hit a jumper near the end of the first quarter to kick off the Pioneers’ surge.
Ingram scored the first six points of the second quarter to keep the run going. By the tine Scout Huffman hit a jumper to cap the burst, TWU was up 25-14.
Angelo State changed the complexion of the game a short time later by cranking up the pressure defensively.
“They started doubling and giving us different looks,” Moyer said. “That affected us.”
That was especially true during the Pioneers' long drought without a field goal.
“They got some steals, and we had some turnovers that led to points,” Jillson said. “When they played in the half court against us, we did a pretty good job. Live ball turnovers were a problem, and we had too many possessions where we didn’t score.”
Ingram finished with a double-double that included 22 points and 11 rebounds. Keslyn King added 12 points for the Pioneers, who were making their first appearance in the LSC title game in 12 years.
Ingram and Huffman were both named to the All-Tournament team. Stephens was named the tournament MVP.
TWU will find out late Sunday night where it is headed for the NCAA tournament.
“This is a great way for us to grow,” Ingram said. “We have learned from our previous games. We will have more fight in us after the sting of losing this game.”
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.