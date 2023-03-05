TWU basketball

TWU guard Sadie Moyer runs down the court at the Comerica Center on Sunday during the Pioneers' loss to Angelo State in the Lone Star Conference tournament championship game.

 Trevor Fleeman/TWU sports information

FRISCO — TWU was right where it wanted to be on Sunday afternoon in the championship game of the Lone Star Conference tournament.

The Pioneers were controlling the game defensively and Ashley Ingram dominated the paint while helping TWU build a 15-point lead over Angelo State at the Comerica Center.

Beth Jillson mug

Beth Jillson

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0