In two one-run decision games, the Texas Woman’s softball team split the series with St. Edward’s University, losing 2-1 Saturday and winning 3-2 Sunday.
TWU (8-9, 3-3 Lone Star Conference) played its first Lone Star Conference doubleheader at home on Saturday evening against St. Edward’s (10-8, 3-4).
The first game was a defensive duel between the Pioneers and the Hilltoppers. In the top of the first inning, St. Edward’s had a runner on second and third with only one out in the inning. Then, Jules Malis (2-5), the Pioneers’ starting pitcher, struck out the next two batters to close the inning.
Neither team had another good look at scoring until the fifth inning, when St. Edward’s broke through first with two runs. In the bottom of the fifth inning, TWU answered. Missy Wise hit a double, advanced to third on a ground out and scored on an error.
The Pioneers held the Hilltoppers scoreless for the remainder of the game, but they were unable to find another run, dropping the first game 2-1.
Malis finished the game with seven strikeouts.
Much like the first game, the scoring was limited in the second game. However, unlike the first game, St. Edward’s scored its first run early, jumping out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
Despite having a runner on third in the bottom of the first and the fourth, the Pioneers didn’t find the winning runs until the bottom of the sixth inning.
Facing a 2-0 deficit after giving up a run in the top of the sixth inning, the Pioneers opened the floodgates and poured on three runs to take the 3-2 lead late in the game.
For the first run, Jalee McDonald, after stealing third, crossed home on a Briana Yale single. Then, with two outs and two runners on base, Wise came up clutch and hit a double to record two RBIs, scoring Yale and Cecily Rodriguez.
With three outs needed in the top of the seventh, McDonald, who pitched two innings in the game, struck out three batters to seal the win for the Pioneers.
Kelsie Briggs (4-3) started the game for the Pioneers. In five innings, she struck out two batters.
On the offensive end, Da’Jia Davis led the Pioneers with two hits. Rylee Lara stole two bases in the win and Leah Deaver and Wise both hit doubles.
The Pioneers face St. Mary’s in a conference doubleheader at home starting at 3 p.m. Monday.