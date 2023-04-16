The Texas Woman's softball team split its Lone Star Conference series with Texas A&M-Kingsville in a doubleheader showdown Saturday at Dianne Baker Field.
In Game 1, the Pioneers (22-24, 14-21) dominated the Javelinas (21-19, 18-14) in a walk-off victory, 2-1. With a chip on their shoulder, the Javelinas returned in Game 2 to defeat the Pioneers 7-1.
For three innings, the Pioneers and Javelinas remained scoreless to jump-start the three-game series. The Pioneers were trailing by one run in the fourth inning until Ciana Rodriguez took advantage of being walked by the Javelinas and stole second, putting her in prime scoring position.
Underestimated by the Javelinas, Kate Franz singled to third base for Rodriguez to advance to third. Kennedy Marlow recorded an RBI off a bunt, pushing Rodriguez into home to tie the score 1-1.
Junior pitcher Alyssa LeBlanc (14-9) held off the Javelinas for seven innings with 124 pitches and 14 strikeouts Saturday afternoon. LeBlanc then entered the bottom of the seventh eager to swing, but the Javelinas chose to intentionally walk the LSC's No. 2 for most home runs with 17.
Delaney Boley was up to bat and reached first on a fielder's choice. The Pioneers were now at two outs as the Javelinas gave TWU a fighting chance and purposefully walked Cristyna Del Hierro, moving Delaney Boley to second base.
Batting next for the Pioneers was Hannah Schnettler as she sent a single in the gap of right center to record a tie-breaking RBI and for Delaney Boley to score the game-winning run.
In Game 2, the Pioneers welcomed Janyssa Ramos (2-8) to the circle for five innings. The Javelinas began their scoring run in the second inning with a deep hit to center field for the RBI. A single to left center put the Javelinas ahead of the Pioneers by two before being held for three innings without a run.
With no recorded runs for six straight innings, the Pioneers focused on breaking the cycle. The Javelinas intentionally walked LeBlanc for the third time in Game 2. A single to right field from Avery Boley advanced LeBlanc to second base, leaving Alexys Ginegaw to pinch run for Avery Boley.
Schnettler was up to bat for the Pioneers and drove a single to left field, to bring LeBlanc home and add a single run to the board for the Pioneers.
The Pioneers brought in relief for Allison Gonzalez after one full inning of work in the top of the sixth. Jules Malis saw five batters in the top of the seventh before Jalee McDonald threw for 12 pitches and closed out the final inning.
Defensively, the Pioneers recorded 42 putouts, totaling 21 putouts in each game. Delaney Boley recorded seventeen putouts on Saturday, while Avery Boley added six. In Game 2, Marlow registered a season high of six putouts and totaled seven for both games.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.