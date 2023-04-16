TWU Pioneers Logo

The Texas Woman's softball team split its Lone Star Conference series with Texas A&M-Kingsville in a doubleheader showdown Saturday at Dianne Baker Field.

In Game 1, the Pioneers (22-24, 14-21) dominated the Javelinas (21-19, 18-14) in a walk-off victory, 2-1. With a chip on their shoulder, the Javelinas returned in Game 2 to defeat the Pioneers 7-1.

