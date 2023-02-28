The Texas Woman's (11-7, 5-4) softball captured two wins at Dianne Baker Field on Tuesday night, with a 1-0 win in Game 1 and a 4-0 win in Game 2 over Henderson State (8-9, 2-1)
The Pioneers are currently undefeated at home with seven wins.
In Game 1, the Pioneers introduced freshman Janyssa Ramos to the circle in her first game as a Pioneer. Ramos pitched all seven innings, recorded three strikeouts, allowed four hits, and only one walk.
It was a shutout night for Ramos and Allison Gonzalez as they held the Reddies scoreless in Game 1 and Game 2. Gonzalez pitched the full seven innings in Game 2, with six strikeouts and four hits allowed.
Avery Boley, at first base, had 11 putouts in both games. Her quick reflexes and flexibility prevented the Reddies from getting on base.
The Pioneers remained unwavering in their batting, as they continued to take smart swings and with every attempt drawing closer to a hit. In Game 1, the bottom of the fourth, Boley singled to center field to get on base and then advanced to second, and then third off a wild pitch from the Reddies.
An RBI from Alexys Ginegaw would put Boley at home base for the first and only run of Game 1.
With one run, nine hits and 21 putouts, the Pioneers closed Game 1 to the Reddies, with a defensive focus.
"Defensively it was flawless, I was extremely proud of them," coach Gay McNutt said. "They got behind their pitcher and executed well."
To protect the home field, the Pioneers scored early in Game 2 to take the lead. LeBlanc made it to base after a single to center field, and then advanced to second on a wild pitch. Lane recorded the RBI from a single up the middle to bring LeBlanc home.
The bottom of the fourth is where the Pioneers hit their stride. Kate Franz pinch ran for Lauren Trinh at second base. A single from Kristin Rodriguez to the right, followed by a bunt from Kennedy Marlow, and a double from LeBlanc to tie it all together, would bring in three runs for the Pioneers.
"We made a huge focus on hitting in the second game," McNutt said. "Home runs come and go but I like to focus on hitting in between the gaps so we can get on base."
The Pioneers will return to Dianne Baker Field on Friday at 6 p.m. and then again on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. for a double header against Lone Star Conference opponent Cameron.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.