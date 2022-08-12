Texas Woman’s University’s Bailey (Vrazel) Hammock has been selected as a 2022 inductee into the Lone Star Conference Hall of Honor for her career in the Pioneer softball program — the first TWU student-athlete to be inducted.
Hammock is from Dansbury and began her four-year softball career as an infielder at TWU in 2011. Her defensive and offensive performances led her to become a leader for the team while receiving multiple records and accolades.
Hammock ended her career as a four-time All-America selection, a four-time First Team All-LSC selection, a two-time recipient of the NCAA Division II Golden Shoe Award, and a three-time NFCA and Daktronics All-South Central Region selection. She was also a recipient of the 2013 NCAA Elite 89 Award and the 2011 Daktronics South Central Region Player of the Year.
Additionally, in 2013 she led the Pioneers to a LSC Championship title and a regional title, which gained the Pioneers an appearance in the NCAA Division II Championship.
For the Pioneers, Hammock holds single-game records for hits and stolen bases, with the most consecutive stolen bases (59 in 2012) in TWU history. She also holds seven season records and six career records.
"We are so very proud of Bailey and this tremendous accomplishment," said Sandee Mott, TWU director of athletics, of Hammock's selection Monday. "Bailey is a true champion in softball and life. With her name cemented in LSC and TWU record books, her true championship caliber prevailed on the field and in the classroom, as Bailey earned her doctorate in physical therapy. When I told Bailey the news of her selection, she was incredibly humble. We look forward to honoring her this spring and will get the details announced soon."