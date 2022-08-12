Bailey (Vrazel) Hammock

Bailey (Vrazel) Hammock, who began her four-year softball career as an infielder at Texas Woman's University in 2011, has been selected as a 2022 inductee into the Lone Star Conference Hall of Honor.

 Courtesy/TWU athletics

Texas Woman’s University’s Bailey (Vrazel) Hammock has been selected as a 2022 inductee into the Lone Star Conference Hall of Honor for her career in the Pioneer softball program — the first TWU student-athlete to be inducted.

Hammock is from Dansbury and began her four-year softball career as an infielder at TWU in 2011. Her defensive and offensive performances led her to become a leader for the team while receiving multiple records and accolades.

Recommended for you