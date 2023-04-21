Texas Woman's softball dropped the finale of its Lone Star Conference series with St. Mary's on Friday, losing 8-3 after splitting Thursday's doubleheader.
Unlike Game 2, the Pioneers (23-27, 15-24 LSC) held the Rattlers from scoring until the third inning. The Rattlers (31-21, 21-18) tallied three runs with a triple to right field, then followed up with a double to right field to lead the Pioneers 4-0.
In the fourth inning, Kennedy Marlow took first after sending a single to right field. With a double to center field from Alyssa LeBlanc, Marlow advanced to third, putting both Pioneers in prime scoring position.
Tylar Lane recorded the RBI, after a hit to the pitcher brought Marlow in to score the first run of the day for the Pioneers.
The Rattlers ended the Pioneers' scoring in the fourth with an out at third base, then proceeded to score three additional runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, increasing their lead to 7-1.
Both teams were held scoreless in the fifth inning, leaving the Pioneers to rally in the sixth. The Pioneers managed to cut the Rattlers' lead to four runs, 7-3, when LeBlanc knocked one out of the park, bringing Marlow with her for two RBIs.
The Rattlers ended the afternoon's scoring with an additional run in the bottom of the sixth with a sacrifice fly out to right field for the RBI, closing the game 8-3.
The Pioneers leaned on three of their pitchers this afternoon. From the circle, LeBlanc (16-12) opened Game 3, throwing in the first three innings and striking out four batters.
Janyssa Ramos came in as relief in the bottom of the fourth inning for the next two innings, then Allison Gonzalez, in the bottom of the sixth, closed the series for the Pioneers.
The Pioneers return to Dianne Baker Field on April 28-29 against Western New Mexico for the final series of the 2023 season. On April 28, the Pioneers will welcome TWU softball alumni for Alumni Night with a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m.
On April 29, the Pioneers will say farewell to seniors Kelsie Briggs, Avery Boley and Brooklyn Goines. The first pitch goes off at 1 p.m. with the senior celebration beginning 20 minutes prior.
