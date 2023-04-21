TWU Pioneers Logo

Texas Woman's softball dropped the finale of its Lone Star Conference series with St. Mary's on Friday, losing 8-3 after splitting Thursday's doubleheader.

Unlike Game 2, the Pioneers (23-27, 15-24 LSC) held the Rattlers from scoring until the third inning. The Rattlers (31-21, 21-18) tallied three runs with a triple to right field, then followed up with a double to right field to lead the Pioneers 4-0.

