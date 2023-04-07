A cold front took over Denton on Thursday afternoon as Texas Woman's softball dropped the final two games of the series to Oklahoma Christian.
The Eagles (26-13, 21-12 in Lone Star Conference) fought back in Games 2 and 3 after being defeated 3-0 in Game 1 Wednesday night. TWU (20-21, 12-18) lost the second game 5-2, followed by a 2-1 loss in Game 3.
In Game 2, the Eagles took an early lead in the first inning, leaving the Pioneers to trail by two. To open the bottom of the third, Kennedy Marlow singled to left field. Looking to send Marlow home, up next to bat for the Pioneers was Alyssa LeBlanc.
LeBlanc reached first on a fielder's choice, then advanced to second on a throwing error from the Eagles second base. In the same sequence, Marlow was caught by the Eagles secondary shortstop attempting to advance to third base.
With LeBlanc at second, Ciana Rodriguez was the next batter for the Pioneers. On a hit by pitch, Rodriguez took first base. Avery Boley stepped to the plate and sent a single to left side for a bases loaded scenario.
Looking to record the first RBI of the afternoon, Delaney Boley walked to first after being hit by a pitch, leaving LeBlanc to score the first run of Game 2.
The Eagles proceeded to strengthen their lead in the top of the fifth and recorded two additional runs. Both the Pioneers and the Eagles scored one run each in the seventh inning.
Down by four, the Pioneers made a last-ditch effort at scoring. With two outs on the board, Kate Franz was sent in to pinch run for Avery Boley after a single up the middle for the Pioneers to take first.
For the second time in Game 2, Delaney Boley recorded an RBI off a double to center field as Kate Franz scored the final run of game two for the Pioneers.
Now 2-6, Janyssa Ramos pitched in 4 1/3 innings of Game 2, with four runs, one walk and three strikeouts. In the fifth inning, Allison Gonzalez relieved Ramos and threw for the remaining two innings.
The Eagles picked up where they left off in Game 3 early in the second inning and took the lead to add two runs. The Pioneers didn't respond until the fourth inning with a single run scored by Delaney Boley.
From the circle, LeBlanc, with a 13-9 record, pitched in a complete game. In 122 pitches, LeBlanc allowed six hits, two runs and three walks while striking out 10 batters.
The Pioneers will travel to Portales, New Mexico, for a Lone Star Conference three-game series against Eastern New Mexico on Tuesday and Wednesday.
