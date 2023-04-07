TWU Pioneers Logo

A cold front took over Denton on Thursday afternoon as Texas Woman's softball dropped the final two games of the series to Oklahoma Christian.

The Eagles (26-13, 21-12 in Lone Star Conference) fought back in Games 2 and 3 after being defeated 3-0 in Game 1 Wednesday night. TWU (20-21, 12-18) lost the second game 5-2, followed by a 2-1 loss in Game 3.

