The Texas Woman's (11-7, 5-4) softball captured two wins at Dianne Baker Field on Tuesday night, with a 1-0 win in Game 1 and a 4-0 win in Game 2 over Henderson State (8-9, 2-1)

The Pioneers are currently undefeated at home with seven wins.

