Alyssa Simien picked up her second goal of the season while fellow freshman Alex Jacinto turned in four saves as TWU (2-0-2) earned a 1-1 draw with No. 21 Colorado School of Mines (2-0-2) on Sunday at the Pioneer Soccer Park.
“That was a huge result for our team today,” coach Babak Abouzar said. “We really enjoy challenging our team in our nonconference slate of games and we were able to do that again today against a Mines team that is a perennial contender in the South Central Region. Our team battled and did a really good job sticking to our game plan. The circumstances that we’ve been in early this season has shown that our team has a lot of depth.”
Jasmine Navarro did a great job of starting the Pioneers’ goal by spraying the ball wide to Kalista Miller, he said.
“Kali crossed a great ball to [Simien], who had great composure to finish her shot low,” he said. “We still have a lot of work to do this season, but we’re in a great spot.”
The Orediggers struck first in the eighth minute of the contest as Eliot Edwards scored an unassisted goal, but the Pioneers responded later in the opening half with Simien’s goal in the 29th minute to knot the game. From there, both teams managed challenged on net but both Jacinto and Mines’ Sierra Roth came up with four saves apiece.
TWU’s first opportunity on net came in the 14th minute as Alyssa Valdez put a shot bottom center, but Roth’s save kept the Pioneers off the board. After tying the contest, Simien took another shot bottom center but Roth made the stop. It would be the last shot on goal for either team in the half. TWU had two more shots on goal in regulation — a low shot by Stephanie Garcia in the 51st minute and a top left attempt by Keely Chapman in the 75th minute, but Roth stopped both attempts and the two teams ended regulation even at 1-1.
Mines applied steady pressure on the TWU defense in the first overtime, but each of the Orediggers’ attempts — coming in the 93rd, 99th and 100th minutes — were stopped by Jacinto. Jacinto picked up her fourth save in the 108th minute, preserving the draw.
Mines held a 10-7 advantage in shots, with the attempts on goal even at 5-5. The Orediggers had a 6-4 advantage in corner kicks.
The Pioneers return to action on Thursday, hosting Bridgeport in a 7 p.m. matchup at the Pioneer Soccer Park.