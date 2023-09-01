The Texas Woman's soccer team opened the season in the win column with a 2-1 victory over Missouri Southern State at Pioneer Soccer Park on Thursday night.
TWU (1-0) recorded the program's first victory over MSSU (0-1), after going 0-1-1 against the Lions previously.
The Pioneers kicked off the season along with seven other Lone Star Conference teams, which also opened the season against nonconference opponents. Of the seven teams, TWU was one of only two LSC squads to record a season-opening win on Thursday night.
For the first 20 minutes of action, both teams were finding their footing and testing the waters. Nevertheless, even in the uncertainty of the first minutes of the first game, the Pioneers held the advantage in the offensive attack, recording two shots on goal and a corner kick in the first 20 minutes.
Then, the first goal of the Pioneers' 2023 season came in the 22nd minute. Alyssa Valdez dribbled the ball up the left side of the field and crossed it into the box, narrowly in front of the keeper. Because of the pressure of TWU's attack, Valdez's cross was awkwardly received by a Lions defender, who misjudged the ball and scored an own goal.
Having the early 1-0 lead gave the Pioneers some breathing room, which resulted in freer and more confident play.
Not only did TWU's offense shine in the first half, but also the Pioneers' defense played strong. In the first half, starting Pioneer goalkeeper Amanda Farris kept the opening half clean with three saves.
The Pioneers headed into halftime with the 1-0 advantage, but after the break, the Lions quickly found their equalizer in the 46th minute. A great shot from the center of the field tied the game at one each.
With no overtime in collegiate soccer, the race was set for finding the go-ahead goal or recording the tie, and the Pioneers were not playing for the tie. After the equalizer was scored, the Pioneers went on attack, recording seven shots to the Lions' zero in the next 20 minutes of action.
The offensive pressure and stonewall defense of the Pioneers saw the result come to fruition in the 81st minute of play. Rachel Ryter found an opening down the left of the Pioneers' attacking half, lost multiple defenders and hit a shot on frame, which caused Lions goalkeeper Lilly Doneghue to dive and block the shot. Alyssa Striker was waiting for the ricochet from the block and easily collected the ball with her left foot and one-touched it into the back of the net to record her first career goal and give the Pioneers the 2-1 lead.
While scoring in the 81st minute was a nail-biting situation, it left the Lions with only nine minutes to try and score, but the Pioneers' defense held firm and did not allow a single shot in those final nine minutes.
Over the course of the 90 minutes, TWU finished with 15 shots and took five corners kicks on the night.
Farris anchored the defense with four saves.
TWU will be back in action at 7 p.m. Tuesday against East Central Oklahoma as the Pioneers look to record another win at Pioneer Soccer Park.
