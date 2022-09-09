TWU Pioneers Logo

Despite outshooting Harding University in Thursday night's match, the Texas Woman's soccer team fell to the Bison at Pioneer Soccer Park 1-0.

TWU (0-3-1) controlled the offensive attack from the first kickoff. In the first 10 minutes of action, the Pioneers recorded three shots. Additionally, throughout the majority of the first half, TWU maintained possession in their offensive third of the pitch, threatening the attack and putting pressure on the Bison goalkeeper.

