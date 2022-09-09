Despite outshooting Harding University in Thursday night's match, the Texas Woman's soccer team fell to the Bison at Pioneer Soccer Park 1-0.
TWU (0-3-1) controlled the offensive attack from the first kickoff. In the first 10 minutes of action, the Pioneers recorded three shots. Additionally, throughout the majority of the first half, TWU maintained possession in their offensive third of the pitch, threatening the attack and putting pressure on the Bison goalkeeper.
Harding (1-3-1) recorded only two shots on the night. However, Harding found the go-ahead goal in the 21st minute on a header off a Bison corner kick.
The Pioneers recorded 16 total shots, with six being on frame. Keely Chapman led TWU with two shots on goal, while Dylann Vollaro, Abby Powers, Sierra McCormick and Rayne Islas each added one shot on a goal.
In their offensive attack, the Pioneers forced the Bison goalkeeper to make six saves, several of them coming from header opportunities on one of TWU's 11 corner kicks.
"This loss stings," TWU coach Babak Abouzar said. "I felt we controlled the game, and our effort was really good. In the first 25-30 minutes, I felt it was just a matter of time before we would score. We have to continue to work on our execution in the final third."
The Pioneers are back in action at Pioneer Soccer Park on Saturday at noon as they take on Ouachita Baptist.