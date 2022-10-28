AUSTIN — In their final game of the 2022 season, the Texas Woman's soccer team fell to St. Edward's on the road 2-0.
TWU (1-10-6, 1-6-5 Lone Star Conference) battled at Lewis-Chen Family Field against St. Edward's (9-5-4, 5-4-3) on a cloudy Friday afternoon.
The Pioneers conceded one goal in the first half in the 13th minute of action. The Pioneers fouled just outside of the 18-yard box, giving the Hilltoppers a free kick opportunity. The driven kick bounced off the Pioneers' wall, trickled past and was driven into the net by St. Edward's.
After the goal, the Pioneers responded with a more tactful attack. They had chances throughout the first half, using the quick pace of Bri Luna and Alyssa Valdez to try and split the Hilltoppers' backline.
At the 21st minute mark, the Pioneers caught a break on offense, and Abby Powers recorded a shot on goal from about 20 yards out.
Still pressing on offense throughout the remainder of the first half, Avery Simmons recorded one more shot on goal for the Pioneers, giving TWU a look at a first-half equalizer.
To open the second half of play, TWU continued to apply pressure and use their speed to deter the scoring of Hilltoppers. However, the Hilltoppers scored their second goal of the match in the 60th minute of action on another set-piece opportunity.
TWU recorded one more shot in the match, but the strike by Luna was off target.
The 2-0 loss for the Pioneers marks their final game of 2022. In a season when the Pioneers were plagued with injuries, finishing the season with just 12 available players, they finished ranked 11th in the conference, with eight points. The top eight move onto the conference tournament next week.
On the season, TWU recorded one win against Oklahoma Christian, 1-0, on the road. The Pioneers also finished the season with six ties and five in conference action.
"This season has been a challenging one," TWU coach Babak Abouzar said. "We have dealt with a lot of injuries, which has been very tough. With that being said, I'm proud of how this group has battled and stuck together. We had a lot of underclassmen gain valuable experience through playing significant minutes. We will get healthy and grow this winter and spring."