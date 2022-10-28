TWU Pioneers Logo

AUSTIN — In their final game of the 2022 season, the Texas Woman's soccer team fell to St. Edward's on the road 2-0.

TWU (1-10-6, 1-6-5 Lone Star Conference) battled at Lewis-Chen Family Field against St. Edward's (9-5-4, 5-4-3) on a cloudy Friday afternoon.

Recommended for you